Charlamagne Tha God recently recalled a surprisingly sassy phone call he got from Kanye West about Pete Davidson and his 10-inch penis and you’ve GOT to hear the story.

During Kanye West’s very public one-sided feud with Pete Davidson, several people who were friends with Ye had a tough decision to make. Even though Kid Cudi appeared on 2021’s DONDA, his friendship with Ye ended because of his ties to Pete whom Ye nicknamed “Skeet.” Cudi laughed off Kanye severing ties over Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend and dubbed him a “dinosaur.”

Another mutual friend of Kanye and Pete was Charlamagne Tha God who hinted that Kanye confronted him over Davidson as well.

Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye Wanted To “Save” Kim K From Pete Davidson’s 10-Inch Back Breaker

Last November, Charlamagne Tha God issued a message to Kanye and gave him “Donkey Of The Day” while hinting that he knew the real reason why the rapper was upset. Charlamagne kept it to himself but warned Ye saying, “don’t make me tell everybody why you mad.”

Kanye detailed what was said in that now-deleted Drink Champs episode, and now Charlamagne’s offering his side on his Brillant Idiots podcast.

According to Charlamagne, Kanye called him for help saving “the new Marilyn Monroe” referring to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Charlamagne said he told Ye, “You know Pete is my friend, right?” which allegedly sent Kanye over the edge.

Kanye reportedly responded by yelling into the phone;

“My wife is out here f***ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me? … You’re telling me that’s your friend when you’re supposed to be the culture?”

[If you’re curious as to how everyone seems to know about Davidson’s SNL alum appendage, Ariana Grande made waves when she brought it up in a song.]

Charlamagne added that he was intentionally being petty by bringing up Kanye’s phone call.

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f***s with you, alright? And you said to that to me. But he gets on the interview and acts like he don’t know where that came from.”

Charlamagne concluded by calling Kanye a “master manipulator.”

Now we’re waiting on bated breath for Kanye’s response because YOU KNOW it’s coming.

You can listen to more of Charlamagne’s story below.