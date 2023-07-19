Bossip Video

Drake gives SEXYY RED the ultimate co-sign by shouting out the St. Louis rapper and proclaiming his love for her on his Instagram and at his Brooklyn show.

There are a few things you will see in life; death, taxes, and Drake being in love with someone he just met a few minutes ago. That’s totally fine as long as we get more good music because his pain is our gain. His latest proclamation of love might just be the most surprising yet however, as on Tuesday, the Certified Lover Boy posted up a picture with St. Louis rapper SEXYY RED.

“Just met my rightful wife,” he captioned an InstaStory of him kissing her on the cheek.

The internet went into an uproar the second the picture hit timelines…

but of course, the Instagram post wasn’t all that Drizzy had up his lover boy sleeves. With a sold-out show in Brooklyn what better way to showcase his new queen?

Although Drake is rumored to be dating Lilah Pi, Drizzy proclaimed SEXXY RED his “baby momma” for everyone in attendance at the Brooklyn stop of his It’s All A Blur tour.

Make no mistake when it comes to summer 2023 not many people are having a better summer than SEXXY RED. She gave us several hits, a remix with Nicki Minaj, and now has Drake gushing over her. For a newcomer in the rap space that’s one hell of a way to be introduced. The icing on the cake would be a Drake feature and “Hellcats SRTS” would be the perfect record.