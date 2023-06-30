Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj drops a bombshell update on her fans revealing her next album will be titled Pink Friday 2 and will arrive in November.

Nick Minaj hasn’t released a proper studio album since August 2018. Her last project Queen, debuted at #2 on the Billboard charts thanks to bundle finessing by Travis Scott. Queen gave us undeniable bangers such as “Chung-Li” and also her radio show Queen Radio. Since 2018 Nicki has released several loosies to feed her fans and smoked several guest verses. This year alone she’s already hopped on remixes for two up-and-coming female rappers Ice Spice and Sexyy Red. Nicki has been having fun supporting everyone but now it’s time for her to hit album mode. A few weeks ago she announced she would be releasing her next album this November putting everyone on notice. Unfortunately, since then she’s had a change of plans and is pushing the album back a week but made the announcement with a treat.

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23– 🎀 and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 🎀

Her next album will be the sequel to the album that changed the game, Pink Friday. As you can imagine the announcement of the delay was forgiven once that title was revealed. With such history surrounding Pink Friday, we can only imagine what Nicki is coming with on the album. In the past week alone Nicki has released “Barbie World” from the soundtrack of the movie, “Money” with Young Thug and Juice Wrld, and “Endless Fashion” with Lil Uzi Vert.