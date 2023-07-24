Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we are still going to be under the influence of Venus retrograding in Leo (don’t plan any cosmetic surgeries) but do get into a new workout regimen because now Mercury has joined Mars in Virgo. To be honest this trine under the Leo sun is perfect for self-care, self reflection (especially within your love life) and setting the stage for recommitting to your healing. Be mindful of getting unnecessarily caught in the details of things as you may lose sight of the big picture. Decluttering your home and your wardrobe will be prevalent themes. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

What is the best that can happen when you relinquish your need to control every aspect of your world including other humans? This is what Spirit will bring to your reality this week as you’ll be forced to take a backseat to a few areas in your life. But before you “bug out” know that it may end up being the most harmonious thing that ever happened to you. RED FLAG: Breakthroughs often look like break downs. Pay attention to all the various outcomes this week as you plunge into uncharted territory. SWEET SPOT: Boil cinnamon sticks and let the scent waft around your home. This will bring in good luck and possibly an unexpected lump sum. You should definitely play the lottery this week. Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

