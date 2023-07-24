Bossip Video

Celebrate today’s unofficial holiday, ‘National Tequila Day’ with BOSSIP’s easy to follow tequila cocktail guide.

There is nothing that spices up your day like finding out what unofficial national holiday it is. Luckily for you today July 24th is National Tequila Day. It just so happens to be observed during the perfect season as well, Summer. Take a few minutes out of your schedule today to make yourself a cocktail and ignore life’s responsibilities. As always we have you covered with the perfect drinks to throw in your Riedel’s Glassware.

BOSSIP’s National Tequila Day Drink Guide

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

2 oz Chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine

3 oz Chilled Ginger Ale

Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.

Villa One’s Summer Blossom Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Villa One Reposado

3 gooseberries, muddled

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz hot honey syrup

0.25 crème de cacao

1 dash Angostura bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass over a large rock. Garnish with more gooseberries.

Ranch Water

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver

1.5 parts Fresh Lime Juice

Soda Water to top off

Lime Wheel

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice, add tequila & fresh lime juice, top with soda water and garnish with a lime wheel. Enjoy this refreshing serve made with 100% blue agave Milagro Silver.

Astral’s Pineapple Verde

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

2 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

Torn Sage Leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and slightly muddle. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a grilled pineapple wedge and sage leaves.

Lobos 1707’s “Lobos Colada”

Ingredients:

2oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven

1oz Lime Juice

1oz Pineapple Juice

4oz Coconut Water

Method: Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake for 10 seconds, fill a glass with pebble or crushed ice, pour contents from cocktail shaker into glass with ice, garnish with grated nutmeg, pineapple leaf & pineapple slice (dehydrated or fresh).

PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz lime juice

12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)

Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like).

Volcan XTRA Caliente

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Volcan X.A Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

5-6 leaves of cilantro

1 slice Fresno chili pepper

Method: Place all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake for 20 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with top of chili.

Dulce Vida Prickly Pear

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Prickly Pear Cordial

Method: Using a y-peeler, make a long cucumber swath and place along the inside of the glass before placing a large cube inside. Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, fill to top with ice, and shake for 8 seconds. Double strain into a rocks glass over a large format ice cube.

Gran Coramino’s Reality Check Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.5oz Agave Syrup

0.75oz Lime Juice

1.5oz Watermelon Juice

Method: Half-rim a rocks glass with Tajin. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with Watermelon slice and Basil leaf.

CAZADORES Café Espresso Martini Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz. CAZADORES Café

2 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee or 1 oz. Espresso

Coffee beans

Method: Combine ingredients with ice, shake and serve up in a cocktail. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Cantera Negra’s EL SOL

Ingredients:

1.5oz Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

.75oz Passion fruit liqueur

.75oz Fresh lime juice

.25oz Ancho chile liqueur

.25oz Agave syrup

Method: Rim a chilled coupe glass with Tajín. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into prepped glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

PATRÓN EL CIELO Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes of Orange bitters

Method: Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, and garnish with an orange twist.