Heartfelt thoughts and prayers are being extended to a Married To Medicine star who’s suffering a series of devastating losses.

Quad “Miss Quad” Webb has confirmed that her great-niece, Ari, has passed away. The tragedy happened within the same week as the passing of another one of the star’s family members.

WSB-TV broke the news that a 3-year-old child drowned in Quad’s backyard swimming pool on July 7. A representative for the star later confirmed the toddler’s relation to the star.

WSB reports that two men who were visiting the home reported seeing what looked like a doll in the pool and when they realized it was the child, they pulled her out and called 911. She was later pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Hospital.

It’s unclear if Miss Quad was at home at the time of the incident.

Officers determined that the child was the daughter of Tamica Webb from Memphis, Tenn, and identified her on the police report as Aryanna Rice. Quad has posted Arynna, better known as Ari, several times on her Instagram.

Most recently, Quad commemorated her niece’s third baby in April with a carousel of throwback photos.

“Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today!” wrote the Bravolebrity. “I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!!”

In 2020 she excitedly announced that she and her mother welcomed a baby girl.

She later clarified that she was not Ari’s adopted mother but was instead part of her village raising her.

“I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter,” Quad confirmed in a statement to The Daily Dish. “My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother.”

TMZ has since obtained a statement from Quad’s rep confirming Ari’s passing while noting that Quad has actually lost two relatives within a week.

“Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week,” reads the statement. “This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued.” “In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans, and media. We kindly request much-needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

BOSSIP is sending condolences to Miss Quad during this difficult time.