Sanya Richards-Ross is vulnerably opening up about some exciting news. The Olympic gold medalist is expecting her second child and detailing her rainbow pregnancy after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta confirmed the big news to PEOPLE but noted that this is unfortunately not the pregnancy fans will see in #RHOA season 15.

As previously reported Bravo teased her announcement in the midseason trailer, but Richards-Ross is revealing that she miscarried nearly two months later.

“It was very traumatic,” recalled Richards-Ross to PEOPLE. “I was in New York and had a really bad miscarriage. I had to go to the hospital. I had to have a blood transfusion. It was very, very, very scary.” “You already opened your heart to becoming a mom, so it was awful,” she added. “Even just talking about it… it really was a difficult time.”

Now, however, she and her husband Aaron Ross are expecting another child after conceiving one month later.

The four-time gold medalist also told the publication that the tragic loss “put everything in perspective.”

“I didn’t realize until then how much I really wanted to become a mom again and how much of a blessing it is to be a mom. And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s family first, and all the other things that I love — which is work and all that stuff, it’s second. I know if I do this, if I focus on my family, all those things will come.'”

She also added that she had hangups about trying for another baby so soon but was reassured by her doctor.

“At my age, it’s considered a geriatric pregnancy, so I was nervous that the window has started to close. And after the miscarriage, I wasn’t ready to go through something like that again — that physical, mental, and emotional pain. But my doctor assure me that everything looks good, and sure enough, it worked.” “I didn’t think it’d happen so quick again. But my husband, he prides himself. He’s like, ‘I never miss. Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready,’ “she laughed.

The housewife is now four months pregnant and due on December 25, 2023.

“It’s going to be the best Christmas gift ever,” she laughed before teasing that she might detail the sex of her child at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that’s currenlty filming in New York. “I’ve never felt more beautiful,” Richards-Ross added. “Just so happy to have these pictures to mark this time in my life. It’s been a hard journey getting here, but I am so glad for the obstacles cause they made me that much stronger.”

Congrats to the happy family!