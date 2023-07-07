Bossip Video

The #RHOA midseason trailer is here, there’s more messiness afoot from our petty peach holders.

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta midseason trailer, we see Ralph Pittman and the housewives confront Drew Sidora about allegedly kissing another woman. That woman in question is WNBA player Ty Young whose ex Mimi Faust hinted that she was seeing Drew via an IG story set to Ice Spice’s “Munch.”

The trailer shows Drew turning up the heat for her role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s film The Pass. The actress/songstress says she’s nervous about her steamy scenes, but she obviously got into character really quickly.

“When we get to those sex scenes, I’m a little nervous,” Drew says in the trailer. “She acting her a** off,” Todd says about her filming the girl-on-girl moment for The Pass.

Meanwhile, Drew’s real drama starts brewing at home as Ralph threatens her with divorce papers.

“If you don’t appreciate me, then that’s going to get us divorced,” he says.

Shortly after that, other cast members spill the alleged infideli-tea about Drew and another woman.

“What did you see?” Shereé Whitfieldasks. “It was a kiss,” Kandi answers.

Next, Ralph starts interrogating Drew about locking lips with someone else.

“Did you kiss her?” Ralph asks at another sit-down. “This is work,” his wife reassures him. “So you’re a method actor?” he fires back.

While on a FaceTime call, Marlo dishes about the alleged “Munch” madness that was exposed on Instagram between Ty Young and Drew.

“I can’t get over she’s dating a woman, the way she is, ‘I ain’t never kiss a girl,'” Marlo says. “She was cheating with a well-known basketball player. That’s what the streets are saying!” Shereé reveals.

Later, when the producers question Drew about Ty, she’s unsure about what to say on camera.

Despite that, her fellow housewives confront her at the end of the explosive trailer.

“Don’t tell me I kissed this girl. I didn’t kiss this girl!” Drew says. Marlo drops the big joker: “I even videotaped it!”

Whew, chile! Things are heating up down in the A!

The trailer isn’t all drama however, it also reveals that Sanya Richard Ross is expecting her second child.

The gold medalist is seen handing her husband Aaron Ross a pregnancy test before he asks; “This is real?”

Sanya nods her head to confirm and then jumps up and down while shouting; “I’m pregnant!”

Congrats Sanya!

Check out the full Real Housewives of Atlanta midseason trailer below.

All of this comes ahead of a new episode of #RHOA airing this Sunday.

Titled “Better Late Than Ugly,” it features Sanya planning her first-ever charity brunch for Mommi Nation amid family tensions threatening to take center stage. Meanwhile, Kenya Moore’s new boo, Roi is paying her an in-person visit.

Marlo Hampton comes down from the high of her first date with Scotley. Hoping to finally settle the drama within the group, Sheree looks for peaceful inspiration from a few old friends.

The juiciest part of the preview focuses on Drew Sidora and her marriage falling apart. Earlier this year, the singer raced her husband Ralph Pittman to the courthouse to file divorce papers. Cast members exchanged some bombastic side-eye about the actress allegedly dipping in the lady pond on-camera and behind the scenes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Catch The Real Housewives of Atlanta the next day on Peacock.