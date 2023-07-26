A reality TV titan is speaking on a number of topics including the “house she built” on Bravo.
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes recently chatted with former Housewives producer Carlos King in a wide-ranging interview about her iconic contributions to the franchise.
My EXCLUSIVE with NENE LEAKES is out NOW on YouTube, Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcast. Thank you Queen for trusting me with your story. Im forever grateful honored and humbled. God is good. LINK 👉🏽 https://t.co/rL9MVXAbg0 #realitywiththeking #rhoa pic.twitter.com/DlqAH7Z7Oa
— Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) July 25, 2023
In part one of the sitdown on King’s Reality with the King podcast, the star reflected on her time on #RHOA which started in season one and ended in season 12 ahead of a nasty lawsuit.
As previously reported NeNe accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and #RHOA production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, of “racism and creating a hostile work environment” before she was “forced off” the show.
Now she’s reflecting on her #RHOA legacy and admitting to King that watching the show comprised of Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards Ross is just “something she cannot do.”
Why? Well, because they’re “sitting in the house” she built and it looks like it’s “tumbling down.”
“I’ve never watched since I left,” said NeNe. “But I have honestly watched the clips that come down social media.”
And while a number of fans agreed with NeNe’s comments, they clearly struck a nerve with fellow O.G. Shereé Whitfield who corrected her and noted that the show’s success was a group effort.
“OUR house….The beauty of an ensemble cast #RHOA,” tweeted Whitfield who was an original housewife just like NeNe.
OUR house….The beauty of an ensemble cast #RHOA
— Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) July 25, 2023
Unfortunately for Shereé, however, NeNe quickly corrected her and cited a receipt from Andy Cohen himself about who really built the franchise.
Hit the flip for that.
Amid chatter about Shereé’s tweet, NeNe hopped in the @HousewivesOfATL Instagram comments to set the record straight.
“Let’s not forget ANDY COHEN told y’all…This is the house that NeNe Leakes built,” wrote NeNe. “REMEMBER! He posted it on Twitter. Go Google it. Sheree was never there long enough. Oh and I referred Sheree to be on the show! Ok bye,” she added.
A 2018 tweet indeed shows that the Bravo boss credited Nene with “building” the show.
#RHOA is the house that Nene built! https://t.co/G7fOIfPihc
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 23, 2018
BLOOP!
NeNe Leakes Talks Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey On Reality With The King
Elsewhere in the interview, NeNe also noted that things “changed” on #RHOA when Kenya Moore joined the cast in season 5.
She alleged that the originals joined the show with “real husbands”, “real boyfriends” and “real storylines” up until then.
While not directly blaming Kenya for it, she hinted that there was a shift when the former Miss USA joined the cast. Kenya has been accused several times of faking her relationships.
“Our stories were real,” explained NeNe. “Everything we talked about and did was real. When we had disagreements, they were real. We didn’t pretend like we had a boyfriend when we didn’t have one. Then I think once Kenya came on the show — I’m not saying that Kenya started it or did it — but at that moment, it started to be ‘let’s create our storyline.’ Well, we didn’t create a storyline. We just showed up to work and was just filming and being who we are.”
She added however that #RHOA needs Kenya.
Other topics covered included NeNe taking a break from dating her boo Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe confirming that she’ll never befriend Cynthia Bailey again.
According to NeNe, Cynthia tried to put an end to her time on #RHOA.
“I loved Cynthia like she was my sister, we had a great friendship,” said NeNe. “I miss the friendship that we have. I just know some of the things that she has s done behind the scenes. As much as she was on camera saying I was trying to stop hers [bag], she was definitely trying to stop mine.
“She was in an alliance with housewives and behind the scenes with producers and network,” she added. “I believe she tried, I believe she had a hand in trying to get it done.”
Watch part one of NeNe Leakes’ sit-down with Carlos King below.
