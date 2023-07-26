A reality TV titan is speaking on a number of topics including the “house she built” on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes recently chatted with former Housewives producer Carlos King in a wide-ranging interview about her iconic contributions to the franchise.

My EXCLUSIVE with NENE LEAKES is out NOW on YouTube, Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcast. Thank you Queen for trusting me with your story. Im forever grateful honored and humbled. God is good. LINK 👉🏽 https://t.co/rL9MVXAbg0 #realitywiththeking #rhoa pic.twitter.com/DlqAH7Z7Oa — Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) July 25, 2023

In part one of the sitdown on King’s Reality with the King podcast, the star reflected on her time on #RHOA which started in season one and ended in season 12 ahead of a nasty lawsuit.

As previously reported NeNe accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and #RHOA production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, of “racism and creating a hostile work environment” before she was “forced off” the show.

Now she’s reflecting on her #RHOA legacy and admitting to King that watching the show comprised of Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards Ross is just “something she cannot do.”

Why? Well, because they’re “sitting in the house” she built and it looks like it’s “tumbling down.”

“I’ve never watched since I left,” said NeNe. “But I have honestly watched the clips that come down social media.”

And while a number of fans agreed with NeNe’s comments, they clearly struck a nerve with fellow O.G. Shereé Whitfield who corrected her and noted that the show’s success was a group effort.

“OUR house….The beauty of an ensemble cast #RHOA,” tweeted Whitfield who was an original housewife just like NeNe.

OUR house….The beauty of an ensemble cast #RHOA — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) July 25, 2023

Unfortunately for Shereé, however, NeNe quickly corrected her and cited a receipt from Andy Cohen himself about who really built the franchise.

