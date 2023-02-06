Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2023 Roc Nation Brunch
Forever that brunch
After a two year hiatus, the super exclusive Roc Nation Brunch returned as the premier event of Grammy weekend where stars gathered to celebrate excellence in the presence of Beyoncé and Jay Z.
Notable guests included Tems, Anitta, Giveon, Normani, Miguel, Offset, Jacquees, Shenseea, Babyface, E-40, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Mark Wahlberg, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monaé, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, and many more who enjoyed D’USSÉ custom cocktails as they toasted to music’s biggest weekend.
Jay Z said no pictures at the Roc Nation brunch 👀🚫😂 pic.twitter.com/I7JXxAbT95
— Link Up TV (@linkuptv) February 5, 2023
The star-studded affair went down at a private residence in Bel-Air with Queen Bey, Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, and Tems shining the brightest at the function.
Beyoncé served Alien Superstar in a white Gareth Pugh dress with an oversized collar and chrome corset panels.
Beyoncé arrives at the Roc Nation Brunch: pic.twitter.com/fY7ThDkfjs
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2023
Stylist KJ Moody completed the look with silver mirrored platform pumps from Amina Muaddi.
Kelly Rowland stunned as the best dressed in Ashi Studio corseted dress styled by Kollin Carter.
Tems turned heads in white ahead of her first Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance on Future’s smash hit ‘Wait for U’ featuring Drake.
Coco Jones did what needed to be done in a green crop jacket with sliver of bewb and matching asymmetrical ruffle skirt.
Coco Jones | 2023 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/ugUkIynWwq
— Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) February 5, 2023
On the fellas side, Hov, DJ Khaled, Pusha T, and Offset came thru with the ‘fits with Uzi Vert givin’ em Philly pimp named Slickback vibes.
#liluzivert shows off his outfit at Roc Nation Brunch 2023🦇 pic.twitter.com/YL5ERaVipg
— HipHopNewsX (@HipHopNewsX) February 5, 2023
What was your fave look from the event? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) from the D’USSE Cognac-splashed Roc Nation Brunch on the flip.
just got kicked out of the Roc Nation Brunch pic.twitter.com/pUDtFvRZdV
— Joey ❄️⛄ (@JoeySmith511) February 5, 2023
THE FIST BUMP!? 😭😭💀💀💀 Beyoncé is so unintentionally funny istg 😂 pic.twitter.com/JrMym982v6
— Ari 🫀Lazy Love (@lazyloveari) February 5, 2023
Me and my bestie crashing the #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/gUvBkVCkwu
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) February 5, 2023
Why they both at the Roc Nation Brunch dressed like public defenders who tell you to take the 30 years 😫😂 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/ivTwO2EkDC
— Maserati Maine (@TheBoyMazi) February 5, 2023
best roc nation brunch moment pic.twitter.com/o9zcxer2nE
— ° (@THECELLPHONEBOY) February 5, 2023
Selma, 1965. https://t.co/6JVSEyrDTg
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) February 5, 2023
My broke ass judging millionaires dressing at the Roc Nation Brunch pic.twitter.com/xyXk5uVmgz
— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) February 5, 2023
Nah why Uzi look like they tryna sell cars at the Roc Nation Brunch😭 pic.twitter.com/KVF3fY0iPc
— Goofy 🌎☄️💕®️ (@siruzi2) February 5, 2023
Do there be French toast at the Roc Nation brunch?
— #BuhariIsAFuckNigga (@YungYinkv) February 5, 2023
A lot of these Roc Nation Brunch fits are in dire need of assistance pic.twitter.com/7E7lMs7BwR
— star•gyal (@beequammie) February 5, 2023
Tupac at the Roc Nation Brunch. (2023). pic.twitter.com/M6UgKV5DM1
— 💜Sheopatra💜 (@SheopatraSmith) February 5, 2023
