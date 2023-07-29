Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson younger brother, Dishawn Thompson, is speaking out and accusing Khloé Kardashian and her family of using their mom Andrea Thompson’s death as a storyline for their hit show The Kardashians.

Dishawn took to Instagram to express himself hours after the season 3 finale of The Kardashians aired on Hulu.

“Death for a storyline,” Dishawn, wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie.”

The finale followed his older brother Tristan and the reality tv family as they dealt with Andrea’s passing. As BOSSIP previously reported, Andrea passed away at age 53 while at her home in Toronto from a heart attack. She left behind four sons, Tristan, Dishawn, and shared sons Daniel and Amari with her husband Trevor Thompson.

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world. So, of course, we drop everything, and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there,” Kim Kardashian passionately explained on Thursday’s episode.

Khloé Kardashian Stepped Up As A “Support System” For Tristan Thompson’s Family After His Mother Died

During the episode, Khloé revealed that she stepped in as a “support system” for the father of her two kids and cleaned Andrea’s apartment, turned off her phone and credit cards and figured out her life insurance policy.

She described their current relationship status and expressed that she also agreed to let Tristan and his 16-year-old brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, live with her after the athlete’s roof caved in.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloé, said during the finale. “So Tristan and his youngest brother Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed. I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now.”

Just recently, Khloé shared pictures of the teen celebrating his birthday at a party she threw in her Los Angeles home.

“Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you 🩵 you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures.” she wrote on Instagram.

Tristan was also present for the festivities and posted a photo of himself sitting next to his little brother.

Fans took to the comment section to express their feelings towards the situation.

One user wrote, “This speaks volumes about her as a person… the mom died months ago, and no one knew she took him in.” “Khloe is my favorite ❤️ she is such a genuinely sweet person no matter what someone has put her thru. I just hope Tristan appreciates and doesn’t take advantage of her kindness!” another user wrote. A source close to the family expressed to Us Weekly, “Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom.” “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent, and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”

Dishawn Thompson Clears The Air About Khloé Kardashian

Despite the timing of Dishawn Thompson’s post, he clarified that his cryptic posts were not about #KhloeKardashian.

“Y’all chill out. That wasn’t towards Khloé or her family, Khloé been a real one toward myself and my bros from day1; I wouldn’t try to bash a female down ever and especially on social media.” He added, “Please don’t speak for me. #BigCoach”