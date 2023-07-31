Bossip Video

Two Real Housewives of Atlanta were seen clashing Sunday over a recorded conversation about some kissing claims.

After already shutting down a resurfaced rumor that she previously kissed LaToya Howard, Drew Sidora clashed with Marlo Hampton for filming her vehement denial.

“Girl, you are so invested!” said an upset Drew during the cast trip to Portugal.

As previously reported all of this drama is surrounding the ancienttttt “strippergate” scandal from Cynthia Bailey’s 2020 bachelorette party that sparked a threesome rumor and allegations that several of the ladies swapped spit.

Both Marlo and Kandi Burruss insisted that they saw Drew and LaToya kiss, but both ladies are now denying that it happened.

After confirming that she received a text from LaToya saying that the makeout session rumor was untrue, Drew blasted Marlo on Sunday’s episode.

“Understand this and I’m going to say this right now don’t you ever record me,” the housewife warned. “I will flip the table on you, b****. Don’t try me.”

Marlo however was seemingly unbothered.

“You’re upset because you are lying?” asked Marlo. “What does this matter to you?” retorted Drew. “Why don’t you worry about getting your case expunged?!”

The feud between the two continued on Twitter where Marlo labeled Drew thirsty and mocked her previous comments about not condoning violence.

On the #RHOA After Show, Drew continued to deny the kiss and Kandi explained that she didn’t think her comment about the kiss would spark an argument and said that they would “agree to disagree.”

LaToya Howard will appear on the next episode of #RHOA and hopefully provide some clarity to this kissing conundrum.

What do YOU think about Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton’s #RHOA kissing clash?