Must be niiiice

GloRilla is ridin’ high in her 2023 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV after being surprised with the luxury ride by CMG rapper-executive Yo Gotti during her very eventful birthday weekend.

“Happy Glo Up Day Again!!! I appreciate u putting in da Work & Trusting Da Process!!! BIG SH!T Only,” captioned on an Instagram post where he can be seen surprising the thriving young artist. “LET’S KEEP BALLIN”

Known for her infectious Memphis energy, the 24-year-old star and her homegirls turned up in the extravagant new ride that costs an estimated $200,000.

“DA BIGGEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got da BEST CEO ONA PLANET @yogotti 🌟🌟🌟IMA MAYBACH TYPE OF BISHHHHHHHHHHH”

With multiple hits in her burgeoning career, there’s no doubting she’s one of the leading ladies in Hip-Hop who raised the Leo SZN bar with her “Glo In The Dark” birthday bash in Atlanta.

Based on the pics, it was quite the exclusive affair where guests were immersed in an electric wonderland with fair rides, futuristic dancers, and next-level decor and more.

There also was a Gotti and Angela spotting which doubled as promo for the reaffirming of their post-DMs devotion in a new music video.

This past Thursday, Gotti dropped his new single “No Fake Love” off his Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So.

As part of the announcement, Gotti unveiled the music video for “No Fake Love” featuring a special appearance from his real-life leading lady Angela Simmons.

To promote the song, Angela posted a coupled-up photo BTS on Instagram of Gotti gripping her yummy yams.

“WHATEVA 4 my MAN ❤️ #NoFakeLove OUT NOW @yogott” Angela captioned another post.

In the “No Fake Love” visual, Gotti gushes about his famed crush-turned-significant other, rapping;

“I ain’t lost a crush since high school, I’m Mr. Follow Up” while she’s seated next to him in his Rolls Royce.

Check it out below:





Gotti’s forthcoming project I Showed U So serves as the long-awaited follow-up to his acclaimed 2006 Gangsta Grillz project, I Told U So.

I Showed U So and lead single “No Fake Love” are currently available on all streaming platforms.