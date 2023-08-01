Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors seems to be continuing his role as Kang The Conqueror after appearing in the first trailer for ‘Loki’ Season 2.

For the most part of the year the future of Jonathan Majors’s career has been in question, rightfully so. One reoccurring question has been whether he will continue to play Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Kang is an important part of the upcoming phases and a must-have for the storyline. After losing in overtime during Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania his next appearance is scheduled for Loki season 2.

Marvel has announced the next season will arrive on October 6th. Jonathan is included in the trailer after previously being removed from Marvel promotional materials. This seems like a sign he will continue to play Kang. Additionally, the other cast fans loved from the first season will return.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

You can watch the official trailer for Loki season 2 below.