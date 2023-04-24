Bossip Video

While the public waits for video and witnesses from Jonathan Majors’ alleged domestic abuse, new videos show his accuser clubbing later that night, something his attorney swears proves his innocence.

As BOSSIP previously reported, attorney Priya Chaudhry filed documents with the Manhattan court claiming that the accuser was “uninjured” following the incident. The documents included screenshots of the woman on security footage at a nightclub. TMZ released a new video of the woman in the club after the alleged taxi altercation with Majors.

The CCTV footage is from Loosie’s Nightclub near Little Italy in Lower Manhattan. The timestamps indicate the woman was there between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM. The clips show the alleged victim using her hand to move her hair, hold drinks, and use her phone. Chaudry pointed to these details, asserting she couldn’t have been injured.

Chaudry asserted that the alleged victim returning to a social setting and blending in with the crowd is proof of Majors’ innocence. However, victim-blaming is the default defense against abuse allegations. When news of the club video surfaced last week, commenters online speculated she may have gone out to meet a friend, avoid being alone, or because she was in shock.

Other than examining how the woman moved throughout the night, the video isn’t clear enough to automatically prove that she was “uninjured.” Sports fans have seen people push through injuries like fractures while the adrenaline is still pumping.

Jonathan Majors Maintains His Innocence, Attorneys Claim There’s More Proof To Come

Majors’ attorney claims he’s the real victim of a taxi cab incident. Chaudry claims the taxi driver witnessed the alleged victim “hitting, scratching, and attacking” Jonathan “while she was attempting to steal his phone.”

Until now, none of the evidence released strengthened confidence in the Creed III star’s innocence. Majors’ team released text messages the woman allegedly sent blaming herself for the incident. Instead of clearing Majors’ name in the court of public opinion, the screenshots cast more doubt.

“It read like a bad Lifetime movie. They basically look like the text messages of a textbook abused woman,” said an insider working on one of Majors’ upcoming projects.

TMZ reported that the alleged victim “called him 32 times and sent several angry, jealous text messages. However, Majors’ crisis publicist Andrew Bourke, who is also Chaudry’s husband, mysteriously hasn’t released proof of those yet.

According to Jonathan’s team, they parted ways after the taxi. He reportedly found her unconscious the next morning and called 911.

More Alleged Victims Of Marjors’ Abuse Came Forward As Upcoming Films And His Management Severed Ties

While many find the new club security footage vindicating the Marvel star, that woman is no longer the only alleged victim. Variety reported multiple women have since come forward to cooperate with the Manhattan D.A. News of mounting allegations followed the shocking exodus of film projects and endorsement deals starring Majors.

In addition to the U.S. Army pulling commercials and losing an MLB campaign, Majors’ own team jumped ship. Entertainment 360 management and The Lede Company PR team reportedly dropped him as a client despite his superstar status.

Majors’ will appear in court again in NYC on May 8.