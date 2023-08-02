Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes had more to say about her reality TV stardom on Carlos King’s podcast and she didn’t hold back when komparing herself to a kuite popular Kardashian.

During part 2 of her appearance on Reality with The King, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that she believes she’s been unjustly held back in her career on multiple occasions.

NeNe suggested that she should “absolutely” be on Kim K’s level if not bigger but she wasn’t properly “pushed” like Kris Jenner’s daughter.

“I felt like they pushed Kim, and they didn’t push me,” NeNe told Carlos King. “Kim came on after me, and they opened up every door and every opportunity for her. She was able to get opportunities and walk through doors that they just did not want me to walk through.”

Technically, Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in October 2007 and The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 premiered on Bravo in October 2008 but both shows are under the NBC Universal umbrella.

According to NeNe, she was held back intentionally.

“They pushed Kim to the front and pushed me to the back, and I don’t think that was by chance,” she said. “I think that was the way they wanted it to be.”

The reality TV titan pointed out that both she and Kardashian held Shoe Dazzle deals but only Kim’s line was promoted and added that in the early seasons of #RHOA, the cast wasn’t allowed to promote their outside business ventures.

As you can imagine, NeNe’s words are sparking a debate on social media.

Some people think she’s being absolutely delusional and kan’t kuite grasp the concept…

and others see her point considering that she’s one of the biggest reality stars in the world yet still not on Kim’s level.

What do YOU think about NeNe Leakes’ Kim Kardashian komparison?

Do YOU see her point?