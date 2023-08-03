Bossip Video

A Black Brotherhood series is back for a third season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at a charcuterie clash in the premiere.

Johnson, Bounce TV’s popular dramedy focusing on four lifelong best friends all of whom share life and the same last name returns Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting Aug. 5 with two new back-to-back episodes.

A press release reports that viewers will once again see the stars on a journey of love, self-discovery, and brotherhood, “touching on hot-button topics including fatherhood, classism, and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between men and women.”

The ensemble cast is led by Deji LaRay (Greg), Thomas Q. Jones (Omar), Philip Smithey (Keith), and Derrex Brady (Jarvis) with D.L. Hughley, Terri J. Vaughn, and Earthquake.

Bounce TV notes that this season’s guest stars include Cedric The Entertainer, former NBA superstar Stephen Jackson, Living Single alum TC Carson and more. Performances from hip hop/rap artist Patrick Paige and genre-bending musician Samoht will also be featured this season.

Johnson Season Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s premiere, we see the guys hanging out at Jarvis’ kickback.

After going through significant life changes, a freshly tattooed Jarvis just wants to have a good time with his boys and he’s pulling out all the stops as host. Instead of putting some food on the grill, however, he’s serving a charcuterie board and Omar can’t believe his eyes.

“What the hell is it doing it here?” asks Omar. “Where the real food at?”

Jarvis insists that Keith and Greg will love his classy assortment of finger foods but Omar’s unconvinced and offering a solution.

“The wing spot is down the street,” says Omar after urging Jarvis to “save his dignity.”

Omar then calls up the local wing spot and despite his hangups, Jarvis wants in on the order.

“Can you order me some lemon pepper? All flats,” says Jarvis.

We can’t say that we blame him.

Take an exclusive look below.

Johnson is shot in Atlanta and produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, Deji LaRay (the show’s creator) and Thomas Q. Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

Viewers can catch up on “Johnson” and all Bounce originals anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription video-on-demand service. Visit http://www.BrownSugar.com for more information.