In a recent interview, Tiffany Haddish held nothing back about Common ending their relationship on the phone, enduring eight miscarriages, and the shocking lawsuit that left her career in limbo.
The Girls Trip star had a hard-knock life. The past year has been particularly challenging, but there is much to learn from this Phoenix and her rise from the ashes.
Tiffany Haddish Says Common Broke Up With Her On A Phone Call, Talks Miscarriages And Motherhood Journey
The 43-year-old dated the lyricist, Common, for two years and described it as the “healthiest [and] the funnest relationship” she’s ever experienced but things took a turn after the activist suddenly began to pull back. She told The Washington Post, Common failed to invite her to a series of key events, including a birthday party for Barack Obama and his own birthday celebration.
It seemed like the “I Used To Love H.E.R.” rapper was going to slowly ghost Tiffany. He eventually called and ended their relationship over the phone.
“It wasn’t mutual,” the actress admitted. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”
The Chicago MC is reportedly dating singer and TV host Jennifer Hudson. Although Tiffany thought Common might be “the one,” she is hopeful she will find love again.
The Girl’s Trip actress also discussed her quest for motherhood. The battle with her body to conceive after experiencing numerous miscarriages. She told The Post,
“This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”
She only confided in one friend about the lost pregnancies to protect herself from the pity party she wanted no invitation to.
“I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’” Tiffany said. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”
Tiffany took parenting classes last year in preparation for adoption. However, her own challenging childhood and chaotic work schedule still make her conflicted about it.
See what Tiffany Haddish said about the child abuse lawsuit that almost killed her career after the flip.
Tiffany Haddish Addresses The Child Abuse Lawsuit She Thought Would End Her Career
The Bad Trip comedian also tackled the controversial lawsuit she thought would ruin her career. Tiffany’s former friend and her daughter accused her and comedian Aries Spears of child abuse via a tasteless comedy skit. Through a Pedophile’s Eyes, filmed a decade ago, showed Spear’s character ogling innocent children. It was a comedic misfire and left viewers wondering what the two were thinking. They filmed the brother and sister, ages 14 and 7, in cringy scenes that are, at times, uncomfortable to watch. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed with prejudice.
The daughter, who is now an adult, released a statement expressing Tiffany, “would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us.”
Some considered the lawsuit money grab. They noted the millionaire was the main target and not Aries Spears, who was actually in the inappropriate scenes.
The Here Today actress says she “deeply regret” her involvement and her lawyers denied any abuse or misconduct.
Many of her fans believe it was a mistake in her youth that was not indicative of her character. Tiffany advocates for children, especially those who suffer abuse, as she did in foster care.
What’s Next For Tiffany Haddish?
In spite of the controversial lawsuit with fellow comedian Aries Spears, she is leading her first Disney film. The horror comedy Haunted Mansion debuts July 28. That follows the completion of her second season of The Afterparty on Apple TV Plus.
“I’ve always dreamed of being in a Disney movie, and this is the biggest movie I’ve ever been in,” Tiffany expressed about the $160 million blockbuster.
The multi-talented star plans to get in the booth and her bag as a recording artist. She is trying her hand in music and releasing her debut album. She enlisted her longtime friend Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records to assist with the venture.
“I watched her hustle, struggle to get to the top of the mountain,” Snoop said. “I watched her take a couple of hits and then find herself climbing back. Now music is another mountaintop she wants to try to climb.”
The kind-hearted queen is also raising money and stacking her own to open a health food market in Crenshaw.
Tiff has turned her darkest times of homeless and domestic violence into comedic gold. Disappointments aren’t foreign to her. They are fuel for her to connect with others through the love she gives the world through humor.
People saw Tiffany as a light when she first stepped onto the scene. Now they know she is fire that can never be extinguished.
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Well, Alrighty Then: Sukihana Shrugs Off Backlash Over Leaked Freaky Flick, Says She’s A ‘Disgusting Person’
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Amber Rose Shuts Down 'Colorism' Criticism: 'I Can't Help How I Look... Now Leave Me The F**k Alone!'
-
Mom-Shamers Ain't Stopping No Show: Keke Palmer Rocks A Denim Look That Left The Kids Gagging
-
Club Coupledom: D-Nice Hard Launches Baeship With ’My Wife And Kids’ Star Jennifer Freeman
-
Cartwheeling Coupledom Confirmed: Quavo Quanoodles With His Balance Beam Bae At Usher's Vegas Residency
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.