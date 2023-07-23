In a recent interview, Tiffany Haddish held nothing back about Common ending their relationship on the phone, enduring eight miscarriages, and the shocking lawsuit that left her career in limbo.

The Girls Trip star had a hard-knock life. The past year has been particularly challenging, but there is much to learn from this Phoenix and her rise from the ashes.

Tiffany Haddish Says Common Broke Up With Her On A Phone Call, Talks Miscarriages And Motherhood Journey

The 43-year-old dated the lyricist, Common, for two years and described it as the “healthiest [and] the funnest relationship” she’s ever experienced but things took a turn after the activist suddenly began to pull back. She told The Washington Post, Common failed to invite her to a series of key events, including a birthday party for Barack Obama and his own birthday celebration.

It seemed like the “I Used To Love H.E.R.” rapper was going to slowly ghost Tiffany. He eventually called and ended their relationship over the phone.

“It wasn’t mutual,” the actress admitted. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

The Chicago MC is reportedly dating singer and TV host Jennifer Hudson. Although Tiffany thought Common might be “the one,” she is hopeful she will find love again.

The Girl’s Trip actress also discussed her quest for motherhood. The battle with her body to conceive after experiencing numerous miscarriages. She told The Post,

“This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

She only confided in one friend about the lost pregnancies to protect herself from the pity party she wanted no invitation to.

“I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’” Tiffany said. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

Tiffany took parenting classes last year in preparation for adoption. However, her own challenging childhood and chaotic work schedule still make her conflicted about it.

