Bossip Video

Joseline Hernandez had her day in court for the Big Lex beatdown at a Floyd Mayweather fight, and she left in cuffs with two more felony charges.

On Thursday, Joseline appeared in a Broward County court for the backstage brawl. The massive fight resulted in four misdemeanor charges, including trespassing and battery. She also got a felony charge that night for resisting arrest. A judge released the Puerto Rican Princess on her own recognizance until her next court date. However, TMZ reports she left in the custody of Broward Country sheriffs for two additional charges of battery of law enforcement.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Joseline got into a knock-down, drag-out fight with the former Joseline’s Cabaret contestant after she performed at Mayweather vs. Gotti. Dozens of viral videos captured the haymakers and headlocks between the reality tv rivals. The chaos didn’t end there.

After Big Lex escaped the altercation, she called 9-1-1 to press charges, according to TMZ. She denied needing medical attention but told the operator she “got jumped” at the fight, explaining, “They beat me real bad.”

When cops arrested Joesline at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL, the chaos continued. They tried to cuff the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, and then she went into panic mode. She reportedly cursed, yelled slurs, shoved, and kicked at multiple officers during the incident. Now she faces an additional two felony charges from that alleged altercation, which police body cameras captured on video.

Sunrise PD issued a warrant for her arrest for fighting them off. Joseline flippantly flipped the fugitive news into promotion for her new EP Rachetera, seemingly trolling that cops that “Not even the beat can catch me.” Despite hilariously capitalizing off the headlines, she took her legal issues very seriously in court on Thursday.

The judge reassured her that they wouldn’t need to keep her after processing. Joseline calmly complied as Broward County sheriffs handcuffed her to book her for the additional charges.

Joseline pleaded not guilty to all charges and will return to court next week.