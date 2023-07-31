Joseline Hernandez is beefing online after another viral fight, but this time it’s with the police who issued an arrest warrant for her tussling with officers. “Not even the beat can catch me,” said Hernandez defiantly.

The Puerto Rican Princess could be the Puerto Rican Prisoner with this latest warrant looming. The Shade Room reports that Joseline Hernandez is a wanted woman for battering multiple officers in a confrontation captured on police bodycam footage.

The Joseline’s Cabaret creator faces charges for battery of law enforcement officers and no bond is set, according to the July 25 court filing. If Joseline doesn’t appear in the Broward County court by August 10, she will forfeit her eligibility for a bond. Yikes!

As BOSSIP previously reported, Joseline gave the Mayweather vs. Gotti fight a grand opening with her performance and a grand closing with a backstage brawl. The Zeus Network star had the fight of the night with former Joseline’s Cabaret contestant Big Lex.

Viral videos caught the two baddies’ stomping, swinging, and stiletto-slinging action. Early the following day, Sunrise, FL, cops arrested Joseline for battery from the incident, where she even turned on her own security guards for getting in the way.

The 36-year-old was apparently still in fight mode because she turned on the cops next.

Check out the footage of Joseline Hernandez’s arrest that led to back-to-back battery charges after the flip.