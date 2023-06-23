Race and ethnicity may confuse other people, but Joseline Hernandez says she’s ten toes down as a Black woman, unlike her “Karen” co-star Amber Rose.

The Joseline’s Cabaret creator opened up about her identity after the complex topic turned into a confrontation on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Joseline shut down the race debate about herself and bi-racial baddie Amber Rose.

what my sister joseline was trying to say: https://t.co/ZcWO2O2MIs pic.twitter.com/AwJx6nNGKE — cocaine kate (@jsevilleb) June 22, 2023

Despite embracing Blackness, stars like Laz Alonzo, Cardi B, and Joseline constantly have to defend it because of their Spanish-speaking roots. While sitting down with DJ Envy and guest host Jess Hilarious, the Zeus star left no room for doubt.

“I’ve always considered myself a Black woman. But I was born in Puerto Rico and I speak Spanish. My first language is Spanish. But that doesn’t take away from the fact when I walk in the building, people look at me and say ‘that’s a Black woman.’ So I’ve always been cool and love to be a Black woman,” she declared.

Joseline giving a doctoral dissertation on race & ethnicity and here come envy high yellow ass pretending to be confused. pic.twitter.com/aAzmHcl8jr — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) June 22, 2023

Although she reps Puerto Rico proudly, Joseline sees herself as a Black woman. She added that she doesn’t consider herself “Afro-Latina” either.

“They be like, ‘Afro-Latina,’ no b*tch, I don’t have an afro and I am a Black woman that was born in the island of Puerto Rico that speaks Spanish,” Joseline continued.

Joseline is a proud Black woman.

She has the right and capacity to other herself and exoticize herself but actively chooses not to.

She learned about Black (mainland) American and Black Rican solidarity and it inspired her. I love that fr lol — Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) June 22, 2023

DJ Envy added that Joseline’s explanation would confuse people, but the Puerto Rican Princess made it very clear.

I don’t think Joseline is confused about anything lmfao she’s a black woman who speaks Spanish and that is confusing to YOU ALL. — gutterbutt trollop (@NotTramBraxton) June 22, 2023

The proud mom reflected on what she learned about Black American and Black Puerto Rican solidarity during her HBCU experience. There was more cooperation than division between the groups that bonded over shared history more than we do today.

“I condier myserlf a Black woman that was born in Puerto Rico. Yes, I’m Latina because hablo Español. Of course, I speak Spanish and I’m Latin. For me, it’s just that I’m proud to be Black, whether I’m Spanish or not,” Joseline added. “I just feel like a lot of people have a problem with me being proud to be Black whether I’m Spanish or not. What’s wrong with me being proud that I have this color?”

1. Joseline’s “but why!?” is principle here: race & nationality are two separate things.

2. Are we still pretending that the only Black people & white people that exist are of and from the U.S. only?

3. DJ Envy needs to speak for his own “confusion” because it’s not hard AT ALL. https://t.co/s5FRWLnNw6 — Dash (@DiasporaDash) June 22, 2023

The Love & Hip Hop: ATL alum went on to reveal why her strong feelings about race led her to butt heads and throw blows with Amber Rose.

