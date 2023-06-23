Race and ethnicity may confuse other people, but Joseline Hernandez says she’s ten toes down as a Black woman, unlike her “Karen” co-star Amber Rose.
The Joseline’s Cabaret creator opened up about her identity after the complex topic turned into a confrontation on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Joseline shut down the race debate about herself and bi-racial baddie Amber Rose.
what my sister joseline was trying to say: https://t.co/ZcWO2O2MIs pic.twitter.com/AwJx6nNGKE
— cocaine kate (@jsevilleb) June 22, 2023
Despite embracing Blackness, stars like Laz Alonzo, Cardi B, and Joseline constantly have to defend it because of their Spanish-speaking roots. While sitting down with DJ Envy and guest host Jess Hilarious, the Zeus star left no room for doubt.
“I’ve always considered myself a Black woman. But I was born in Puerto Rico and I speak Spanish. My first language is Spanish. But that doesn’t take away from the fact when I walk in the building, people look at me and say ‘that’s a Black woman.’ So I’ve always been cool and love to be a Black woman,” she declared.
Joseline giving a doctoral dissertation on race & ethnicity and here come envy high yellow ass pretending to be confused. pic.twitter.com/aAzmHcl8jr
— Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) June 22, 2023
Although she reps Puerto Rico proudly, Joseline sees herself as a Black woman. She added that she doesn’t consider herself “Afro-Latina” either.
“They be like, ‘Afro-Latina,’ no b*tch, I don’t have an afro and I am a Black woman that was born in the island of Puerto Rico that speaks Spanish,” Joseline continued.
Joseline is a proud Black woman.
She has the right and capacity to other herself and exoticize herself but actively chooses not to.
She learned about Black (mainland) American and Black Rican solidarity and it inspired her.
I love that fr lol
— Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) June 22, 2023
DJ Envy added that Joseline’s explanation would confuse people, but the Puerto Rican Princess made it very clear.
I don’t think Joseline is confused about anything lmfao she’s a black woman who speaks Spanish and that is confusing to YOU ALL.
— gutterbutt trollop (@NotTramBraxton) June 22, 2023
The proud mom reflected on what she learned about Black American and Black Puerto Rican solidarity during her HBCU experience. There was more cooperation than division between the groups that bonded over shared history more than we do today.
“I condier myserlf a Black woman that was born in Puerto Rico. Yes, I’m Latina because hablo Español. Of course, I speak Spanish and I’m Latin. For me, it’s just that I’m proud to be Black, whether I’m Spanish or not,” Joseline added.
“I just feel like a lot of people have a problem with me being proud to be Black whether I’m Spanish or not. What’s wrong with me being proud that I have this color?”
1. Joseline’s “but why!?” is principle here: race & nationality are two separate things.
2. Are we still pretending that the only Black people & white people that exist are of and from the U.S. only?
3. DJ Envy needs to speak for his own “confusion” because it’s not hard AT ALL. https://t.co/s5FRWLnNw6
— Dash (@DiasporaDash) June 22, 2023
The Love & Hip Hop: ATL alum went on to reveal why her strong feelings about race led her to butt heads and throw blows with Amber Rose.
See why Joseline Hernandez called Amber Rose a “Karen” and questioned her Philly roots after the flip.
Joseline Hernandez Calls Out Amber Rose As A “Karen”—“That Jawn Is Not From The Part Of Philly That You Think She’s From”
As BOSSIP previously reported, Amber Rose got physical with Joseline Hernandez while filming an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Amber went from shouting to swinging at Joseline for accusing her of wanting to be white. As they discussed racial hurdles in an Alabama State University classroom, Amber revealed that she doesn’t fit in with her Black side or her white side.
“You know what your problem is? Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl,” Joseline fired at Amber.
I really hate to break it to y’all but your personal experience, while valid, is not untouchable. Joseline was sharing her experience as a multi-ethnic person AND as a person in community with a light skinned mixed person. There’s a conversation there, Amber did t want to have it https://t.co/Uuz6A0T3l3
— I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) June 18, 2023
My issue with Amber Rose is why are you on a Black show with a Black audience at a HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGE CAMPUS talking about you dont fit in Black spaces.
Like what is your IDEAL space then??!!Joseline delivery was crazy but points were made. #CollegeHillCelebrityEdition
— Lex✨ (@heyylexilex) June 16, 2023
Despite fighting about her opinion on Amber’s race, Joseline feels the same way. She elaborated on triggering Amber by questioning her Blackness.
“We were talking about the Black sh*t, being Black and I just had to let the b*tch know, b*tch you don’t wanna be Black,” Joseline bluntly said.
“You came out of a Black p**ssy but you don’t wanna say you Black, that’s weird to me. That’s so weird to me, I don’t care what your color is. I always thought she considered herself Black until I really seen that she was a Karen when I got there. Then I was like ‘woah!'”
College hill definitely made me dislike amber rose. I actually like Joseline more now
— The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) June 21, 2023
When DJ Envy asked what she meant, Joseline pulled no punches about the comparison to white women who throw rocks at other races and hide their hands with white tears.
“You know what a ‘Karen’ is! That’s what she is.”
this might be a controversial take (i never know #onhere) … but joseline and amber shouldn’t have received the same punishment.
joseline was disruptive — suspension.
amber ‘attacked’ — expulsion. https://t.co/y4VcYi7mbx
— denver. (@dnvrsn) June 16, 2023
what’s even crazier is joseline sat there and told her “come check me then” and amber tried to verbally check her and joseline doubled down and continued to provoke her, so they both definitely deserve to be expelled if theres a 0 tolerance. why r people acting like shes a victim https://t.co/FQ3bMoDZNq
— Lil Miss Mathematician (@yung_tsubaki) June 16, 2023
The reality star admitted that she took the chance to go to school seriously but felt like being “ignorant” and a “class clown” that day. ASU expelled Amber for fighting and Joseline for verbally provoking her, which added fuel to the “Karen” claims.
Crazy thing is she said amber Rose was a white woman and Amber made an honest woman out her bc she told them ppl Joseline attacked her and was being racist to her https://t.co/ilcREOlv0B
— Line Cook Legend (@OGElmoCooks) June 17, 2023
No shade but Amber Rose going in this meeting and saying Joseline was “racist” and “yall expected me to get hit” when she clearly hit Joseline first is REALLY giving white lady.
— homo la flor. (@FuckMontanaaa) June 15, 2023
Joseline’s name the only one being called is quite literally INHERENT antiblackness in itself. Yes, her and Amber are both black (mmcht) but the one who’s visibly darker is the one who’s supposed deescalate? #Boo
Also, Joseline didn’t bully her🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/qb0jimvrUN
— The Vibe Formerly Known as Smar (@heyysmar) June 16, 2023
If calling out Amber’s Blackness wasn’t enough, Joseline came for the hood she claims.
“Listen, that jawn is not from the part of Philly that you think she’s from,” she said, adding that she learned the lingo from her Philadelphia native husband Balistic Beats.
I understand why Amber & Joseline fought. Joseline was CLEARLY taunting her…but niggas skipping over the fact that she’s also mixed is what I can’t get over lmao I’m sorry??
I think Joseline was basically like “I’m proud to be black but you act like you ashamed” ISMW
— Chocolate Barbie 🌷✨ (@ajuicegawdess) June 23, 2023
Yikes! It looks like the beef between the College Hill co-stars is still deep as ever. BET+ and ASU refused to air footage of the fight, but fans know Joseline can hold her own in any argument or squabble.
Check out Joseline’s full Breakfast Club interview below.
Do you agree with Joseline Hernandez calling Amber Rose a “Karen” or was she wrong for putting her on blast?
Continue Slideshow
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Wendy Williams' Son 'Threatened With Arrest' & Kidnapping Charges If He Didn't Return His Mom Back To NYC
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.