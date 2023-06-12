Bossip Video

Lil Wayne recently explained his logic behind saying that LeBron James is the GOAT over Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on All The Smoke podcast.

When it comes to hip-hop culture and sports, the two go hand in hand. As the old saying goes, “rappers want to be athletes and athletes want to be rappers.” One of the rappers who has submerged himself in sports culture is Lil Wayne. One thing about Weezy is you’ll always catch him at a game when he has time and at least once a season you’ll catch him on your favorite sports debate shows. Recently, Lil Wayne dropped by Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All The Smoke podcast to talk sports as the NBA season winds down.

While on the podcast, Wayne tackled the age-old debate of who is the greatest NBA player of all time. Weezy’s answer might surprise you given his very close friendship with Kobe Bryant.

“Bron, I don’t know Bron personally so my answer for Bron would be from afar,” he explained. “My answer for Bron is on the court. Bron, you gotta remember, I know for a fact I loved Jordan for the way he always won. As a kid, you don’t know too much about the ins and outs of the game.” “I got old enough to know how hard it is to f*cking do it back-to-back-to-back,” Wayne said of MJ’s two three-peats. “So that’s where he got his respect with me and started getting his respect with me to where he’s the greatest. It’s very hard to do, and that n***a Bron did that sh*t with three different teams.”

Weezy went on to explain the same thing we praise Jordan for should also be what makes us praise LeBron even more. He gave Jordan props for being the main guy and snagging two three-peats. However, Bron apparently gets Tunechi’s vote for winning with three different teams.

“That right there… he ain’t got six, but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those muthaf****n’ teams did he play role two,” said Weezy. “That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”

While Weezy does make valid points, there will never be an answer everyone can agree on. However, the question and topic make for some great arguments and sports talk.

You can watch the full episode of All The Smoke below.