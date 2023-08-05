Bossip Video

Jake Paul will fight Nate Diaz in another interesting ex-ufc star anchored match and Drake is betting Diaz will get the win.

Before Jake Paul began his dominance in prize fighting he had an unlikely supporter in Drake. Drake stayed in the Los Angeles area beside Jake who had formed a relationship with his producer BOI-1DA. As Jake started fighting you would see Drake post encouraging messages in support of his sudden career change. In Jake’s last fight with Tommy Fury Drake even wagered a hefty $400k on him which he lost.

According to TMZ, Drake is betting on the big Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight this weekend but in favor of Nate. He placed a bet of $250k on Nate to get the win.

Drizzy and Nate have had a history for a long time and it seems it’s stronger than his friendship with Jake.

“Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised.” Drake wrote on his Instagram post.

Jake has a tall task in front of him with Nate Diaz, the original bad boy of the UFC. Nate will take a beating and keep on going. Tommy Fury played it smart and safe to win his fight against Jake, but Nate will be all about the violence. The fight goes down tonight and will be live from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can stream the fight on DAZN & ESPN+.