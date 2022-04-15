Bossip Video

C’mon Clifford…

Aspiring comedian T.I. isn’t letting a few hundred boos get him down during his shaky foray into comedy that started with him commandeering a comedienne’s stage just days before seemingly bombing at Rip Micheals’ April Fools Comedy Jam in NY.

In an airport interview with TMZ, the rapper-turned-actor-turned-reality star-turned-podcaster-turned comedian said he’s thankful for his haters who continue to motivate him during his questionable comedy journey.

Rather than admitting his jokes needed some work, the 41-year-old entertainer questioned the boos that he claims were ‘premeditated’ and ‘personal’ based on him previously killing with those same jokes and receiving a standing ovation during his set in Atlanta.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” said Harris about his viral NY set, agreeing with the interviewer that his standing ovation in Atlanta didn’t get the same media attention. “That’s the world we live in. I love every part of the process, every step of the journey. I accept it all.” He went on to say the boos were “premeditated,” and snapped ‘I know so,’ when pressed about the claim. “When I opened up for Dave — same jokes. Tore the house down. Those are the ones they booed. I know good and damn well those boos were personal. Those were not professional boos based off performance. Those boos were personal.”

This comes after T.I. went Live with Michael Blackson to explain what happened during his set that he claims ended with him winning the crowd over.

“Man, listen, bro. I had the greatest time. I had the best set of my comic career. I enjoyed myself, bro. I love that sh*t. What I will say is a motherf*cker went into some sh*t thinking it was going to go a certain way, had to make adjustments, and then turned that sh*t around and got the f*ck out of there. I love that sh*t, bruh. I love that sh*t. I’m here for that.”

Hopefully, things go better for him in Baltimore this weekend. At least he’s booked and busy.