It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we are finishing out the Lion’s Gate Portal (a time of harnessing supreme abundance) on Tuesday the 8th. That’s the biggest astro play happening so everyone should work to make themselves a simple money ritual by grapping a green candle, lighting it on the 8th and then simply journaling some top line abundance manifestations that they wish to see come into your reality in the next six months. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

This week a theme of “feeling safe” will come up for you through an incident either at work or at home. And we are speaking to feeling safe EMOTIONALLY not physically. Spirit is asking you to go deeply within to ensure that all that you do both for play and work feels good to you at a soul level. Be easy on yourself emotionally this week Caps. RED FLAG: Be prepared that someone may betray you in the tiniest of ways but instead of shutting them down and icing out your feelings – take a moment to really explain to them how their actions did hurt you. SWEET SPOT: An opportunity may come up this week (or by Fall) to join a community cause that is near to your heart – go for it!

