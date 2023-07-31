Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We are under the influence of a Full Moon in Aquarius on the 1st which is in direct opposition to the Leo Sun. The Leo Sun is proud and intensely individual–not content with simply being just one of the team. The Aquarius Moon, while individualistic as well, values independence and the team, community and group spirit. The Full Moon illuminates this conflict. It will be important that you check your ego in group settings but at the same time don't dim your shine just because you have a few haters with low self-esteem in your midst. We are also in the crosshairs of the Lion's Gate Portal, a cosmic event during which the sun in Leo, star Sirius, Orion's Belt, and Earth all line up to create a highly-energetic time in our cosmic year. This event happens every year from July 26 to August 12. It peaks on August 8th (the portal has the strongest power on that day). The bottom line is this is a magnificent time to manifest a ton of abundance as well as plant seeds for future abundance.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

Awakening to your inner joy will be a major theme for you this week. This is so clutch because so many Capricorns are old souls who don't always know how to have fun! Spend some making a mood board under the Aquarian Full Moon mapping out what brings you joy. Red Flag: Giving and receiving is the key to a balanced life. Make sure your cup is refilled before pouring out to others. They can wait. Sweet Spot: Gardenia, rose and lilac are florals that should decorate your home or office space this week to help usher in high vibes.

