A Real Housewife of Atlanta is fed up with being accused of lying about something from two seasons ago and she’s releasing receipts.

Kandi Burruss posted a video Sunday of LaToya Howard confirming that she kissed Drew Sidora after Drew vehemently denied smooching her at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

As previously reported, rumors about the prehistoric 2020 peck have resurfaced after it was brought up during a cast trip in Portugal. Drew shut down the kissing allegations and clashed with Marlo Hampton for not only filming her vehement denial but sending it to LaToya.

Now on Sunday’s episode Drew claimed that Kandi might have “fantasized” in her head about witnessing the kiss, something that left the Xscape singer flabbergasted.

According to Drew who will play a lead role in a steamy film via Kandi and her hubby Todd, Kandi might have “produced” and made up the scenario because Drew will have lesbian sex scenes in the movie.

“When you speak the narrative goes far Kandi Burruss,” said Drew. “I feel like you’re a real, genuine person,” she added. “I think she was fantasizing.” “I could see why Kandi would want to fantasize about me and LaToya,” noted Drew in a confessional. “We’re hot girls!”

SIGH.

Ultimately the conversation went absolutely nowhere and Kandi said that they would have to agree to disagree.

THANK GOD.

Meanwhile on Twitter, LaToya was questioning her “Aquarius sister” Marlo Hampton for apparently blocking her over the kissing denial.

Marlo call me! You accidentally unfollowed me. — LATOYA FOREVER (@latoyaforever) August 6, 2023

Marlo my iMessages are turning green. Did you get an android or something? 😂 — LATOYA FOREVER (@latoyaforever) August 6, 2023

Marlo, who also said she saw the smooch, then released receipts of Toya texting her and seemingly admitting that it was true.

Thank you for adding another 15. Can I kiss you tooo? 😜 https://t.co/7HflrYScg6 — LATOYA FOREVER (@latoyaforever) August 7, 2023

While all of this is an outdated storyline mess, Kandi wanted to make it clear that she’s telling the truth.

