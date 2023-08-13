Bossip Video

Things seem to be going well for singer Shakira and NBA star Jimmy Butler and the two are open to new possibilities in love.

A source close to the singer told Us Weekly, “They’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”

The source continued, “He’s “different from other men” she’s dated in the past. She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship. He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”

Okay, Jimmy, we see you! He’s clearly applying pressure, and Shakira is very much here for it. The duo is still taking it slow, but Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go” in the future. “It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source continues.

As BOSSIP previously reported, fans speculated a budding relationship between the two earlier this year. Shakira recently moved to Miami, FL. Soon after, she and Butler began interacting with each other on Instagram. The Colombian superstar has also attended a number of his basketball games.

During the Miami Heat’s seven-game playoff round against the Boston Celtics, rumors escalated even more when Shakira took to her Instagram story and said, “Heroic, Extraordinary, Awesome, Team, spelling out the word HEAT.”

Jimmy Butler & Shakira Took Their Summer Love To London

The two have also been spotted arriving together at the London hotspot Novikov Restaurant & Bar.

According to a study conducted at the University of Michigan, warm weather boosts your mood and opens your mind. Just 30 minutes spent outside in the sun can make people more receptive to new experiences — like meeting people and having engaging conversations, which can lead to romantic and/or sexual attraction.

“Exposure to sunlight triggers the body to produce mood-boosting dopamine and serotonin, plus a hormone called MSH — all of which spur your libido,” Michael F. Holick, Ph.D., M.D., author of The Vitamin D Solution, told Women’s Health.

Doc might be on to something! Ladies, if you’re currently dating someone this summer, keep this study in mind!

It’s been one year since Shakira announced her separation from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Piqué, amid allegations of cheating. Neither party spoke about the allegations but Piqué was seen on the scene booed up with Clara Chia in August 2022. Piqúe confirmed his romance with Chia in February.

Earlier this year, Shakira expressed her feelings on the separation and said she was “betrayed” by her ex while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was hospitalized.

“My dad went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she told People en Español in June. “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

Are you here for this new romance? Is it just a summer fling or possibly the real thing? Let us know your thoughts below!