It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

TThings are pretty quiet this week except for the New Moon in Leo on the 16th. Which makes it a great time devise a master plan for world domination. Okay, okay not the entire world but certainly your part of the globe. The themes of shining, leading and taking up space as well as releasing shadowy emotions will come forward this week. Rest in between your staged performances and be sure to take notes along the way of your emotional well being. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

Your ancestors want you to enjoy – joy! They want you to unleash that creative inner child that so many of you try to suppress and let them out to play. Joy is our birthright. This week work to bring in joy in big and small ways into your life. RED FLAG: If you’re choosing to not forgive yourself for a past mistake, spend time in therapy to release this as it is causing an emotional block. SWEET SPOT: Cultivate an aura of having strong cosmic power by curating an ongoing yoga or meditative practice geared towards opening up your Kundalini energy.

