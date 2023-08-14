Bossip Video

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has officially signed with Jordan Brand and he’s starring in his first commercial narrated by Travis Scott.

Going into this year’s NFL season Jalen Hurts is coming off an incredible year that finished just short of a Super Bowl win. In the off-season, Hurts signed a historic new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles alongside his agent Nicole Lynn.

Hurts’ story is one for the ages given his ups and downs with football. He held a record of 26-2 at Alabama before being benched in the National Championship game in 2018. After that moment, people counted him out and some even questioned if his NFL dreams would come true.

On Monday however, yet another wish for the quarterback came true.

Jordan Brand announced he officially signed with the brand and enlisted Travis Scott to narrate. commercial about Hurts’ journey.

“Before anyone ever had an opinion, @jalenhurts had a purpose. Welcome to the Family.” – Travis Scott

In the announcement and first commercial Jalen Hurts arrives at the Eagles facility at 5 a.m. preparing for the upcoming season.

“I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand,” said Hurts in an exclusive statement to Andscape. “I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.”

Jordan and Jalen is the perfect collaboration and hopefully, we see some dope kicks and clothing from them in the future. With the season starting up Hurts can now get back to his quest for the championship.