See the bizarre backlash online over NLE Choppa supporting Marissa Da’Nae and their son ChoZen Wone after the jump.

Instead of just congratulations, Marissa and NLE faced a mix of controversy and complaints about their announcements of the bundle of joy.

So Thankful For This Journey And So Grateful For God Blessing Me With You,” she wrote on Thursday.

Marissa announced ChoZen Wone’s birth on Aug. 16 with an Instagram post. She shared intimate pictures of their first moments together in the hospital.

The entrepreneur went on to apologize for venting about their issues online, and the exes seemed to work things out as copacetic co-parents. NLE shared that they reached “an understanding.” Now that little ChoZen is here, Marissa is firing back at haters about her and NLE bonding over the baby.

The path to parenthood has been a roller coaster for the former couple, which split in 2022. Beefing about the break-up was just the beginning of their very public messiness. In April, she exposed the rapper for not supporting her through the pregnancy. It’s understandable that Marissa was extremely emotional during the time, not just because of the pregnancy but because she and NLE miscarried earlier last year.

Social media tried to drag Marissa Da’Nae about NLE Choppa supporting her at the birth of their son, ChoZen Wone, but the new mom shut down the baby daddy backlash.

Despite The Happy Parents Celebrating ChoZen’s Birth, Marissa Da’Nae & NLE Choppa Faced Backlash Online

The series of photos Marissa posted included NLE in the hospital bed with his arm around her. “Chozen’s Parents,” she captioned the photo.

The picture has more than 22 million views on Twitter and thousands of comments. Many wished them well, but plenty came for Marissa about making up and laying up with her ex. Social media users can’t decide if they’re more outraged about NLE as an “absent” father or a present one. Either way, that doesn’t justify the countless comments disrespecting Marissa, especially right after having a baby.

being posted up cheesing with a man who abandoned you during pregnancy, AND had you crying over 30 on the internet. wishing dignity on all the girls https://t.co/qrf5VXLx96 — mrs. glock (@mylovedes2) August 17, 2023

“being posted up cheesing with a man who abandoned you during pregnancy, AND had you crying over 30 on the internet. wishing dignity on all the girls,” one user wrote.

Girl stfu . You really pmtfo all that snotty nose crying on the internet you did just to let that nigga give that baby a stupid ass name. Both of y’all dumber than a bag of rocks https://t.co/3npM0EN1B3 — Fanta$y 💙 (@girlsthathoop) August 17, 2023

“Girl stfu . You really pmtfo all that snotty nose crying on the internet you did just to let that n*gga give that baby a stupid a** name. Both of y’all dumber than a bag of rocks,” someone fired.

She crazy. The only place we would've been smiling is at the child support office. A man will show you what type of father he is while you're pregnant, believe him. https://t.co/hPdOajPgBx — ♍️💕 (@HaileyKanani_) August 17, 2023

“She crazy. The only place we would’ve been smiling is at the child support office. A man will show you what type of father he is while you’re pregnant, believe him,” another chimed in.

Yikes! A simple birth announcement shouldn’t get strangers more in their feelings than the actual parents. Marissa did the most about struggling through their pregnancy and break-up, but NLE was right where he belonged when Chozen came.

The new mom needed his support even more than she expected because she needed an emergency C-section. “I was in shock for hours,” she revealed.

Having to get an emergency c section was so crazy to me. I was in complete shock for hours. — 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚊 𝙳𝚊’𝙽𝚊𝚎 ❤︎ (@mxrvssa) August 17, 2023

NLE Choppa also took to Instagram to proudly reveal his infant son’s arrival.

“ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts

8/16/23 👼 The Best Gift God Has Given This Year, Excuse My Humor She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian LOL,” he wrote, explaining the clips of him joking around in Marissa’s hospital room.

NLE’s parental post didn’t go over well, either. Multiple comments called him out for playing too much during something as serious and risky as childbirth. They also blasted him for sharing vulnerable moments while Marissa was down bad through a difficult labor and delivery.

“U can tell how little compassion or lack of love he has for this woman and it’s sad to witness!!! This is exactly why women need to literally be careful who they choose to reproduce with!! Boys will definitely have you out here looking like the joke of the f*cking century!!” a critic wrote. “Str8 clown,” another said. “U posting her on social media on some clown sh*t and she sittin here going thru it before giving birth to ya offspring str8 up clown” “That was so disrespectful.. on a number of levels.. pregnancy is not something that should be taken lightly,” one comment complained.

The internet had a lot to say about the now-amicable exes celebrating their baby like any other parents. While Marissa was recovering from her C-section, she had plenty to say right back.

Check out Marissa Da’Nae’s message to the haters about NLE Choppa and naming their son ChoZen Wone after the flip!