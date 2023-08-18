Bossip Video

A reality star is issuing a rebuttal to claims made by her ex and alleging that he was physically abusive during and after her pregnancy.

Falynn Pina has been in the headlines amid Jaylan Banks airing out details about their breakup. Banks who was accused of having an affair with Pina while she was still married initially said that she “groomed him” and manipulated him into believing lies about her ex, Simon Guobadia. He later walked back the grooming accusations but stuck by calling her manipulative.

Now Pina’s telling her side of the story and detailing what went wrong with them to The Baller Alert Show.

According to the mom of four, she and Banks were friends at first but after he lost his job during the pandemic, she invited him to work for her.

“Covid hit, then he lost his job,” said Pina about her former assistant. “So I was like well, ‘I’m sitting on money, come and work for me.'” (9:53)

She later alleged that she experienced domestic violence from Banks. Pina said that after learning that she was seeing someone new, Banks came home to their shared living space in the wee hours of the morning and choked her.

“It got to a point where he was putting his hands on me and we weren’t even together anymore,” said Pina.”He just got mad one day cause he found out I was dating. We were still living together cause we were still trying to figure out how to separate everything. “When he found out that I finally was like moving on, taking those steps towards seeing other people…I’ll never forget it, he came home it was 4 in the morning, he came busting in the door and choked me out.” (19:17)

Later in the interview, she said that her ex was also abusive while she was pregnant with their daughter Emma and alleged that we would blow her money on bottles in the club while she was at home with child.

She also spoke about her ex previously calling her a groomer, which prompted her to mock the allegation with a T-shirt. According to Pina, despite their age difference, she couldn’t have groomed Banks because she footed all the bills in the house.

“A groomer is someone who’s much older,” said Pina. “I’m nine years older, but I get it, cool, I’m older. There was nothing to groom you for, I did everything. “That’s why I made the t-shirt,” she added. “Cause I’m like while we’re out here lying let me go ahead and make some type of clap back because I don’t think that grooming is very funny at all. I was actually groomed. I was with someone 30 years older than me and would use my youth and everything like that and manipulate me in order to stay with him. I held you down, I paid for everything, I allowed the media and everyone—my own family that you were a real man and you were taking care of business in the household when in all actuality you weren’t doing anything.” (21:27)

She also alleged that Banks would play video games for 16 hours a day because of a depression battle and accused him of cheating.

“I was going through postpartum by myself and I found he was cheating on me because he came home at 8 a.m.,” said Pina. “I went through his phone and lo and behold he’s sharing his location with a whole woman and she’s sharing it back. It got to the point when enough was enough.”

WHEW! Clearly, things are still unsettled between these two.

Jaylan Banks has yet to directly respond, instead, he posted a picture captioned, “I trust the next chapter cause I know the author.”

