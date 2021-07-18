Bossip Video

A certain reality star is indeed seeing her “best friend” amid her ex-husband’s claims that they had an extramarital affair.

Falynn Guobadia previously made headlines when she did a tell-all interview and denied her estranged husband Simon Guobadia’s allegations that she cheated in their marriage.

Simon who’s engaged to Porsha Williams previously provided “proof” that Falynn was unfaithful courtesy of CCTV footage of Falynn’s assistant/best friend Jaylan Banks “sneaking” into the marital home.

Simon also alleged that Falynn was pregnant with the man’s child.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon captioned the video.

Both Falynn and Jaylan said however that they were simply “best friends” and noted that Jaylan and Falynn only had a professional relationship, something Simon was well aware of.

“At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant,” Jaylan told TheShadeRoom. “I was there for a whole week (which Simon knew about). I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen,” Jaylan tells us. “I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction.” Jaylan adds that he had his own code to the house that Simon issued him.”

Now however Jaylan is announcing that he’s in a relationship with Falynn and posting pictures of them coupled up on social media.

“A man is truly a man when he earns the respect of a good woman and keeps her trust,” he captioned a photo of a date night pic with Falynn.

He added in the comments;

“I don’t need approval from anyone on what i do in MY LIFE. We were best friends at first, That being said I picked up where a man left off, I’m happy and she’s happy. That’s it.”



Oh really?????

Simon has yet to comment on Falynn and Jaylan making things Instagram official but social media’s convinced that the couple was indeed creeping behind the businessman’s back.

“Not Falynn making it “official” with her “friend” after y’all dragged Porsha & Simon,” wrote one. “See I knew Simon wasn’t lying about this…” added another.

Instead of speaking on his estranged wife’s new relationship, Simon is focused on praising Porsha. He captioned a recent post dedicated to her;

“My respect for this woman is on a whole different level. Not just because @porsha4real makes me happy and makes me a priority, but also looks out for so many others like her family, employees and business partners – much of it goes unrecognized. They all quietly hold her in very high regard. […]

I am very proud of Porsha’s growth, her resolve and her love for community that I hope one day we all can celebrate and be proud of as a people.🙏🏾”

What do YOU think about Falynn moving on from Simon with her “bestie” Jaylan???