Nicki Minaj is topping the charts with her “Barbie World” banger, but her husband, Kenneth Petty, is hitting new lows as his rape accuser Jennifer Hough submits new evidence from the 1994 trial.

Kenneth’s accuser was finally given the evidence that was requested at the beginning of her lawsuit in 2021, including a rape kit and photos of bruises after the alleged attack.

Jennifer’s attorney, Tyron Blackburn, stated, “Due to the age of the requested records, the Queens District Attorney’s Office took a long time to retrieve, review, redact, and produce the records.” Jennifer submitted the new evidence to the Queens County Supreme Court to progress her case.

In 1994, when the two were about 16 years old, Kenneth filed a guilty plea for attempted rape in the first degree. The new exhibits include a police laboratory analysis report stating Jennifer’s “checker shorts,” underwear and vaginal smears “were positive for the presence of spermatozoa.” The photographs submitted showed the injuries a young Jennifer sustained to her face and neck.

“These are things that in a normal context would be ‘he said, she said,’” Jennifer’s attorney told The Daily Beast. “Now you have the photos to prove it. And she made these statements without the benefit of having these documents to revert back to—so clearly, her trauma is very real.”

Jennifer submitted the new evidence because she “just wanted to show proof that I didn’t lie on this man. I did exactly what I was supposed to do. When it happened, I went to the police. I went to the hospital. I had a rape kit done.”

Kenneth was convicted of first-degree rape in 1995 for the assault that occurred on Sept. 16, 1994. Jennifer’s 2021 complaint alleges Kenneth forced her from the street to his bedroom at knifepoint and then raped her. She claims she managed to escape by throwing a plastic bottle at Kenneth.

Jennifer says she went to the hospital alone after the alleged attack. She had no adults in her family to consult or accompany her. A childhood friend confirmed to The Daily Beast they picked Jennifer up from the hospital.

“I had no kind of guidance at all in my corner,” Jennifer shared. “So I went through that by myself.”

She first told the world about the sexual assault allegations against Kenneth on YouTube in November 2020. Jennifer filed her lawsuit against Nicki’s husband in August 2021. This lawsuit alleged parties linked to Kenneth began offering her bribes and even threatened her to recant her story.

In the declaration Kenneth filed in Nov. 2021, he contended Jennifer fully consented to the sexual encounter.

“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff,” the document reads. “I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16 year old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape.”

The filing also asserts Kenneth did not harass or enlist another source to harass Jennifer Hough.

Jennifer and Kenneth couldn’t reach an agreement during private mediation. That led to an in-person status conference scheduled for Sept. 27 and a fact-checking deadline of Dec. 12.

We think it’s safe to say both parties want a resolution. Yet the Barbz may have to wait a while before this case wraps up.

The truth coming to light is what Jennifer, Nicki and Kenneth deserve.