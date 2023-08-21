Bossip Video

Ciara isn’t usually one to respond to online trolls, but this past week the mommy-to-be had time.

On August 18, the singer dropped a new EP titled CiCi, a seven-song project including her controversial Chris Brown collab along with more features from J.R. Rotem, Theron Thomas, Big Freedia, and Lil Baby.

Since the release of the EP, which is named after her alter ego, fans online have been critical of Ciara’s fashion choices and the type of music she’s putting out. O

ver the weekend, CiCi shared a clip of herself and her dancers having some fun with her track, “BRB,” which is an ode to the club and dance scene in New Jersey.

In response to the clip, one Twitter user tweeted at Ciara, saying, “She making Tik Tok music atp.” While Ciara isn’t usually one to engage in online banter, this time, she clapped back, writing, “And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it #CiCi EP.”

She went on to clap back with another response after realizing who the tweet came from.

“Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate,” CiCi tweeted. “That makes no sense.”

This commentary comes just a couple of days after another surprising clap back from the singer, who put another fan in their place following some criticism of her outfit.

Ciara, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, posted photos and a video on Instagram last week showing off her baby bump in a crop top and a pair of low-rise jeans. It’s the bulky combat boots that had one follower talking, though, leaving a comment about the size of the singer’s feet.

“What size damn shoe does she wear,” one fan asked. CiCi responded with some sass while also taking a moment to promote her album, writing, “Big enough to kick your a$$…CiCi out 8/18.”

It looks like this pregnancy has Ciara ready to take on anyone who tries to come for her, her music, or her feet!