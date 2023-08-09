ANOTHER ONE
Whew, Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson can’t seem to keep their hands off each other and announced they’re expecting baby no. 3 together (Ciara’s 4th overall) in a pair of sweet posts on their Instagram pages.
“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib” 😘❤️,” CiC, 37, captioned a video of her poolside with her burgeoning bump on full display.
As you can imagine, she’s being flooded with congratulatory messages and her hubby Russell Wilson, 34, hopped in the comments as well.
“Love you momma #HowWeRoll,” wrote the NFL quarterback.
He also shared the big news on his own page,writing:
“That’s just “How We Roll” 🎥: Daddy”
You may recall Russell applying pressure on Ciara for a new baby during their swoon-worthy appearance on the Ellen show.
Oomf was RIGHT, lmao! Remember that interview Russell and Ciara gave last year where he said he asked her for another baby? I knew they weren’t gonna waste time after that 😂 https://t.co/sL2BxKMuZn pic.twitter.com/MySPnCIOzG
— Coolness941 (@Coolness941) August 8, 2023
Back in January, pregnancy rumors swirled after the singer, 37, posted an IG video in a curve-caressing cheetah print dress and crossed her arms over her stomach to seemingly hide a bun in the oven.
However, the speculation died down after Ciara attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars After Party in March in a headline-dominating sheer dress.
This is Ciara’s fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson. They currently share Win Harrison, 3, Sienna Princess, 6, and Future Zahir, 9, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
Shortly after baby Win’s birth in 2020, Russell proclaimed that he wanted more children with his wife.
“We’re going to have more of these little things,” said Russell. “OK, sit down!” replied CiCi jokingly.
Naturally, social media had jokes about CiCi and Russy’s expecting another child as the friskiest married couple in the game.
Ciara talking to her friends about Russell pic.twitter.com/8Vpid8QGCk
— ᴍᴀʀᴄ ᴅᴇsʜᴀᴜɴ 💎 (@marcdeshaun_) August 8, 2023
Do you think this is it for Ciara and Russ? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Ciara’s latest pregnancy announcement on the flip.
Ciara and Russell be DEWIN’ it, okay?!
BABY NUMBER 4. pic.twitter.com/O4Ha6SyFBC
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) August 8, 2023
Future, seeing that Ciara’s pregnant again by HER husband pic.twitter.com/EhWjmUjwE4
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) August 8, 2023
Every time future mention Russell he get Ciara pregnant again
— i just be tweetin (@Tahoe_TV) August 8, 2023
Ciara and Russell are the couple that excuse themselves from the table a couple minutes apart to use the restroom, then both come back 15 minutes later, looking disheveled. pic.twitter.com/CwQjspBttY
— Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@Felonious_munk) August 8, 2023
Ciara to the mad hoes after revealing her and Russell are expecting another baby. pic.twitter.com/ZNuOqa73no
— Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) August 8, 2023
ever since Russell been with Ciara, he ain’t been able to pull out of a parking spot, love to see it
— Buddy Love (@Razinbran_) August 8, 2023
russell wilson’s pull out game weaker than doja cat’s will to date black men
— breezy is squelching 🦑 (@cumthulhu) August 8, 2023
If my man was Russell Wilson I too would be producing babies like a factory
— ash ♡ (@that_beldame) August 8, 2023
