Are you ready for Good Burger 2?
Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios finally dropped the long-awaited teaser for Good Burger 2–the all-new original movie sequel to the iconic ‘90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series All That.
The movie follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and clueless cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.
Check out the wacky teaser below:
While fans were excited about Dexter and Ed’s return, they couldn’t help but notice Kel Mitchell’s questionable amount of makeup that previously went viral when the actor posted a BTS video on Instagram.
Who did Kel’s makeup? Got him looking like, “who did the body?” https://t.co/14Sw91Yh8I
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) August 21, 2023
Why he’s casket sharp in his work uniform, we have no idea, but mayyyybe it’s a gag explained in the film? Orrr not? Either way, it has social media buzzing.
Whoever did Kel’s makeup?!pic.twitter.com/9AmJjzaw5u https://t.co/WqGjcf2BoF
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) August 21, 2023
Good Burger 2 (premiering on Paramount+ this fall) also stars Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz (“Free Guy”) as Ruth.
Adding to the nostalgia are original Good Burger cast members Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.
The OG ’90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5.
Fast-forward to the Good Burger feature film that was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures.
“Man, it is such a blessing,” said Mitchell, 44, about returning for the sequel in an interview with EW. “It’s been an amazing journey for both of us. I don’t think we thought that we would be going back and doing Good Burger at this point, which is so beautiful and it has a special place in people’s hearts.”
Thompson, 45, echoed those sentiments nearly a year after the duo’s heart-warming reunion during the 2022 Emmys.
“It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again,” he said. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it’s just all laughs and good times. And I’m really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together.”
Do you think they went a lil too hard on Kel’s makeup in the teaser? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Kel’s beat on the flip.
Who did Kel’s makeup? Got him looking like, “who did the body?” https://t.co/14Sw91Yh8I
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) August 21, 2023
Whoever did Kel’s makeup?!pic.twitter.com/9AmJjzaw5u https://t.co/WqGjcf2BoF
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) August 21, 2023
Whoever did Kel’s makeup WILL be going to prison you can bet your bottom dollar on THAT https://t.co/7DhTPnw4QE pic.twitter.com/olZ2qeTdhy
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 21, 2023
I hope Kel’s makeup artist never finds work in Hollywood again.
Get that Fenty off that man’s face!! https://t.co/qWHH8znESi
— ✨ (@DMVsMostWanted) August 21, 2023
Did they book someone from a funeral home to do Kel's makeup? https://t.co/b4NLk0uT3H
— The Ba(e)tman 🦇 (@MarlonMezzo) August 22, 2023
Why'd they put so much makeup on Kel? https://t.co/9R5Eqqh8KR pic.twitter.com/FNR2PKhdAw
— Josh Heishman (@jaheishman) August 21, 2023
Continue Slideshow
They got Kel looking like a wax figure. That man didn’t need ‘all that’ makeup. https://t.co/RVnpy6cScC
— Chuck Around and Charles Out (@CharlesFromWork) August 22, 2023
The makeup artist who decided Kel/Ed needed to look casket ready for his shifts at Good Burger needs to be investigated. He doesn't look like that at all irl https://t.co/gEzRf0Cz9z
— 👑 (@sophiaxpetrillo) August 21, 2023
Why would they put this much makeup on Kel?! He still looks amazing IRL. Now he looks dry. https://t.co/T4dw7wdXLv
— Aerolyn Shaw Woods (@AerolynMonroe) August 22, 2023
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Jaylan Banks Accuses Faylnn Pina Of ‘Grooming’ Him, Says He 'Lost Her How He Got Her' After Their Alleged Affair
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.