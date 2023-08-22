Are you ready for Good Burger 2?

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios finally dropped the long-awaited teaser for Good Burger 2–the all-new original movie sequel to the iconic ‘90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series All That.

The movie follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and clueless cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Check out the wacky teaser below:

While fans were excited about Dexter and Ed’s return, they couldn’t help but notice Kel Mitchell’s questionable amount of makeup that previously went viral when the actor posted a BTS video on Instagram.

Who did Kel’s makeup? Got him looking like, “who did the body?” https://t.co/14Sw91Yh8I — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) August 21, 2023

Why he’s casket sharp in his work uniform, we have no idea, but mayyyybe it’s a gag explained in the film? Orrr not? Either way, it has social media buzzing.

Good Burger 2 (premiering on Paramount+ this fall) also stars Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz (“Free Guy”) as Ruth.

Adding to the nostalgia are original Good Burger cast members Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

The OG ’90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5.

Fast-forward to the Good Burger feature film that was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures.

“Man, it is such a blessing,” said Mitchell, 44, about returning for the sequel in an interview with EW. “It’s been an amazing journey for both of us. I don’t think we thought that we would be going back and doing Good Burger at this point, which is so beautiful and it has a special place in people’s hearts.”

Thompson, 45, echoed those sentiments nearly a year after the duo’s heart-warming reunion during the 2022 Emmys.

“It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again,” he said. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it’s just all laughs and good times. And I’m really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together.”

Do you think they went a lil too hard on Kel’s makeup in the teaser? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Kel’s beat on the flip.