Bossip Video

Antonio Brown is facing yet another arrest warrant for missing a child support payment to his ex.

While the ex-NFL player has switched careers to be a part-time rapper, his bills are still following him and he can’t seem to get ahead on payments for child support.

TMZ reports that a Miami-Dade County court has once again issued an arrest warrant for Brown due to non-payment to his ex Wiltrice Jackson.

According to Miami-Dade County court documents obtained by the publication, a ruling was issued on Aug. 9 that stated Brown missed another $15,000 payment. Despite the arrest warrant, the official documents state that he can have the order removed if he pays the bill on top of an extra $5,000 for Jackson’s attorney fees.

At this point, most of his money must be going to lawyer fees. Back in April, Brown faced an arrest warrant for unpaid child support but he paid the $30K owed in unpaid support before he was hauled off to jail. That same month he was sued by celebrity jeweler Shuki for allegedly failing to pay for $1M in custom jewels. Hopefully, we can get AB’s side of the story on his next single.

He’s yet to speak on his latest warrant.