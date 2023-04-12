Antonio Brown is being sued yet again, this time by a jeweler who claims he made off with $1.1 million in goods.
Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown’s off-court life has been perhaps the best imitation of being a rapper you’ll ever see. He performed at Rolling Loud and actually had the crowd going crazy before dropping his single “Put That Sh*t On.”
And while many people want to hate on the single, the song is fire.
Unfortunately, the lifestyle AB is living comes with many lawsuits if you subject yourself to buying bling and fail to make payments for it.
AB has already been sued for allegedly selling a fake Richard Mille for face value and according to TMZ, he is being sued yet again this time by celebrity jeweler Shuki International.
Shuki alleges he gave AB rose gold black diamond finger pieces, a white gold chain, and a ring reportedly worth over $1 million, which Shuki says AB agreed to pay. Court documents allege AB received the items on Feb. 24, 2022, and agreed to pay by Dec. 1, 2022.
Now after waiting for his money, the jeweler has taken the legal route.
Despite this being his second jewelry-related lawsuit, an unbothered AB recently dropped by Icebox to cop new jewels.
