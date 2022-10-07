Bossip Video

Antonio Brown is back in legal trouble after allegedly selling a man a $160k bogus Richard Mille watch the man claims AB knew was fake.

Since Antonio Brown stripped off his pads and skipped off the field leaving his career in the NFL behind him he has morphed into a rapper. While some may crack jokes about his rap career AB has a hit on his hands with “Put That On” complete with a viral dance.

AB even graced the Rolling Loud stage for his first big performance and won over the crowd instantly waving his fingers side to side. Even with the career change, it seems his legal trouble is still following him to his new job.

Antonio Brown Sued For Allegedly Selling Bogus Richard Mille For $160K

According to TMZ, Ryan Kane filed a lawsuit in Broward County claiming Brown finessed him with a fake watch in a sale for a Richard Mille RM 011 model watch. Kane alleges Brown assured him he was selling him an authentic RM 011 for $160k despite the value being around $400k for the model. The sale allegedly happened on July 27th and days after Kane found out the watch was fake. To make matters worse he found out AB allegedly purchased the fake watch along with three others in Dubai earlier this year. In addition to this ordeal, it is also being reported that AB may have another jewelry lawsuit brewing after allegedly stealing $122k in jewelry while in Dubai.