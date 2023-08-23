Kenya Moore isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on #RHOA.
After publicly wondering if scenes featuring her hair salon were edited out, the Real Housewife of Atlanta is alleging that favoritism is being shown toward someone who “ruined” the show.
In part two of her sit down on Carlos King’s Reality with the King podcast, Kenya was asked to weigh in on #RHOA season 15 which will air its finale on Sunday.
In particular, King straightforwardly asked the housewife;
“Did Marlo Hampton single-handedly ruin the past two seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?”
To which Kenya responded;
“Chile, would you get out of my head? Honestlu, I don’t even have to think about that question, it is a yes.”
Kenya went on to say that making a “fan” of the show a housewife was a mistake.
“It is a reason why you didn’t get a peach for 10 years. When you start coming for somebody whos’s 10 years a star, that’s a problem.”
Kenya says Marlo ruined the past two seasons of #RHOA: “You can’t make a fan into a housewife. It is a reason why you didn’t get a peach in 10 yrs.” pic.twitter.com/mB3CXTNTSP
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 22, 2023
She went on to add that she realized during last season’s reunion that the producers were trying to justify Marlo having a peach despite her “not deserving it.”
“Marlo is the quintessential example of why you do not make a friend of the show a housewife,” said Kenya.” I feel like the desperation from her reeks because she needs that peach. I think the power is when you don’t need it.”
While not naming names she also alleged that several people have noticed the preferential treatment Marlo has gotten and they’ve got questions.
“So many comments are like, who is she blowing on production?!” said Kenya before going on to allege that the new housewife is being protected.
“And that is what has taken the wind out of me this season in part. Because I’m like, ‘No matter what I do, I was never protected. And that makes me f*****g angry as a housewife.”
“I was never protected. I was always the one that everybody came for [and] production was like, ‘We don’t GAF.’ And I got all the smoke, and I got no protection.”
Kenya says she has never been protected as a HW, her scenes are being cut out, Marlo is being favored, and then brought up Marlo using a gay slur in Season 4 #RHOA
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 21, 2023
A bewildered Kenya also wondered why several of her scenes have seemingly been left on the cutting room floor.
“Group scenes, all kind of scenes of mine got conveniently cut out,” shared Kenya. “Storylines of mine got conveniently cut out, but somehow an angel with foster care scene turns up, and that makes the cut. My business storyline half of it was cut out. I’m literally building a multi-million dollar company before your eyes, and they are not showing the steps to do that.”
What do you call it when they pay you to do a job? Last time I checked it’s called work. I’ve never in my life paid a man. This is a rumor started by former cast masters. Now go back to your JOB if you have one bc last time I checked playing on twitter doesn’t pay. #cleared https://t.co/OgzOO6jLaW
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 22, 2023
Marlo Hampton isn’t the only one who caught the #RHOA wrath of Kenya Moore, hit the flip to see her (super shady) comments about Courtney Rhodes.
“ How can I not be bored? I got to work with people like Courtney” @KenyaMoore is FUNNY AS HELL #RealityWithTheKing pic.twitter.com/7ttqQ7tahk
— ℕ𝔸𝕋𝔼. (@LeoStateOfMind) August 22, 2023
Numerous fans (and Carlos King) have said they stopped watching this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta because it’s boring and far less entertaining than previous seasons.
“This is the worst season I have ever seen in my life,” said King.
According to Kenya, she somewhat agrees and has been bored in particular while filming with newbie Courtney Rhodes. According to Kenya, Rhodes is “the worst” and “has an agenda” to get air time. She went on to say that Courtney “doesn’t deserve” to be on the platform and ticked off numerous shady reasons why.
“You wanted that moment and you wanted that peach,” said Kenya on Reality With The King.“You don’t deserve to be a housewife. You don’t even have a house to live in. Your husband divorced you and left you with nothing you’re literally sleeping on somebody’s sofa. You don’t talk about anything that’s relevant!”
“You drug Brice out from the dead to come and play like you guys have some relationship,” she added referencing Courtney’s ex. “You’re not talking about why you talk sideways, you’re not talking about the fact that you put ppaer clips together and call that a jewelry line…I don’t have anything to work with!”
When King followed up and asked the housewife directly if she was “bored”, she added;
“How can I not be bored? I gotta work with people like Courtney. This is what I gotta work with? Where’s the hidden camera? Because this is not Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
Oop! Kenya speaks on Courtney
"You don't deserve to be a
housewife, you don't even have a house to live in" #RHOA pic.twitter.com/WNMlavkx77
— The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) August 23, 2023
Courtney has since clapped back and denied sleeping on someone’s couch.
“Desperate people make up desperate lies,” said the jewelry maker.
She also tweeted that she joined #RHOA as a hobby.
The energy you give after securing your career and bag, your investment accounts are solid, you’re building a legacy jewelry brand, your family and friends love you in real life…AND you were approached & invited to join a reality show as a hobby. 🫶#WinningInRealLife #RHOA pic.twitter.com/N1GWYlraUX
— Courtney R. Rhodes (@TheBrandista) August 22, 2023
What do YOU think about Kenya Moore’s shady comments about #RHOA?
Kenya on Marlo’s home: “Explain to me why you have a chairlift in your house. Is it to help with the OLD white men going up to your bedroom??”
Season 5 Kenya is back 😭 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/rDeueyYSKB
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 22, 2023
Watch her on Reality With The King below.
