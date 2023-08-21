Bossip Video
During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a housewife held a “Sip & See” but her ex stole the show with an extremely overdue “baby” reveal.

Not only that, but a #RHOA vet is alleging that some scenes centered around her business might have mysteriously gone missing.

 

RHOA Season 15

Source: AB+DM (Ahmad Barber and Danté Maurice) / Bravo

On Sunday, viewers saw Shereé Whitfield proudly debuting her granddaughter amid a surprising revelation, but they apparently missed out on seeing much more of Kenya Moore.

RHOA Season 15

Source: AB+DM (Ahmad Barber and Danté Maurice) / Bravo

Shereé Whitfield Holds “Sip & See” For “Glam Baby” Mecca

RHOA Season 15

Source: AB+DM (Ahmad Barber and Danté Maurice) / Bravo

On the penultimate episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, excited “glamma” Shereé Whitfield planned an extravagant affair celebrating her “glam baby”, Mecca.

During the party at her elegant chateau, Shereés son Kario and the mother of his child Alina were highlighted alongside Kairo’s father, Bob Whitfield.

Also spotted at the party was a woman named Candice who the ladies of #RHOA were curious about. Some of the housewives speculated that she was Bob’s new girlfriend and said she was standing in front of him for pictures as though they were a couple.

 

Kenya Moore however pointed out that the mystery woman actually looked like Bob, and Kandi Burruss agreed.

“Does he have another daughter we don’t know about?!” asked Kandi.

“Is that Bob’s daughter or his girlfriend?!” echoed friend of the show Shamea Morton.

Shereé was then seen asking her ex to introduce her to Candice and that’s when the truth was revealed; Candice is Bob’s biological daughter from another relationship.

“Daughter!” said Bob while introducing her to Shereé.

“You didn’t tell this story…” said his ex-wife about Candice who’s apparently the younger daughter to Bob’s daughter Lanise.

Shereé quipped to the cameras that the news was 26 years late and she had no idea that Candice existed.

The young lady noted however that she’s been at family events with her siblings, Shereé’s children Kairo and Kayleigh. That was another surprise for the She By Shereé creator.

 

As for the other ladies of #RHOA they were floored to learn that Bob had a child and they asked him about it directly.

“Bob, I’ve been knowing you forever, I didn’t know you had another daughter,” said Kandi.

Bob then explained that his child is three years younger than his oldest and Kenya jumped in to question why Shereé was left in the dark.

“We were on a need-to-know basis back then,” said Bob.

Bob went on to joke (we think???) that he also had a secret set of twins.

What. A. Mess.

 

That’s not all that happened, however, viewers took notice of the lack of Kenya Moore on their screens and the housewife issued a response.

During the second to last episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore was barely shown.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 24, 2023

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The vet was seen extending an olive branch to Martell Holt at Shereé Whitfield’s event and questioning Bob Whitfield about his child reveal, but that was about as far as her screen time went.

When fans pointed that out and noticed that a previously teased moment was missing from the finale trailer, Kenya responded directly on Twitter.

According to the former Miss USA, she and several other ladies weren’t invited to an event thrown by Marlo Hampton shown on Sunday’s episode. The entire cast was present at Kenya’s event for Kenya Moore Hair Spa opening however but the scene might have been edited out.

“I invited the entire cast to another event I threw and all attended but it was edited out of the show 🤨,” wrote Kenya.

 

“I’m ready to see the Kenya Moore Hair Spa next week!” wrote a fan thinking that they would see the grand opening of the salon on the finale.

Kenya responded however and said that despite the cast and previous housewives Cynthia Bailey and Claudia Jordan being there, it looks like her salon won’t be featured on the show.

“I think it was edited out #RHOA despite having the entire cast there except one and Miss @CynthiaBailey10 and @claudiajordan and it being my main storyline 🤨.

 

With that, people are assuming that production is trying “force” Kenya out of #RHOA and they’re perplexed as to why.

Kenya will be shown on the finale telling her father that she’s thinking of having another baby.

 

What do YOU think about Kenya Moore’s #RHOA 15 scenes seemingly being left on the cutting room floor?

