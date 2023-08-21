During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a housewife held a “Sip & See” but her ex stole the show with an extremely overdue “baby” reveal.

Not only that, but a #RHOA vet is alleging that some scenes centered around her business might have mysteriously gone missing.

On Sunday, viewers saw Shereé Whitfield proudly debuting her granddaughter amid a surprising revelation, but they apparently missed out on seeing much more of Kenya Moore.

Shereé Whitfield Holds “Sip & See” For “Glam Baby” Mecca

On the penultimate episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, excited “glamma” Shereé Whitfield planned an extravagant affair celebrating her “glam baby”, Mecca.

During the party at her elegant chateau, Shereés son Kario and the mother of his child Alina were highlighted alongside Kairo’s father, Bob Whitfield.

One thing Shereé is going to do is bring out the people 🗣️. Tonight is a very special episode of #RHOA! As a GlamMa I had to make sure my glam-baby @MeccaWhitfield_ made her grand entrance on the scene in style. Cont👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/4vm2q0qbOm — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) August 20, 2023

Also spotted at the party was a woman named Candice who the ladies of #RHOA were curious about. Some of the housewives speculated that she was Bob’s new girlfriend and said she was standing in front of him for pictures as though they were a couple.

Kenya Moore however pointed out that the mystery woman actually looked like Bob, and Kandi Burruss agreed.

“Does he have another daughter we don’t know about?!” asked Kandi. “Is that Bob’s daughter or his girlfriend?!” echoed friend of the show Shamea Morton.

Revealing a side child from 20+ years ago to your ex wife on TV is crazy. At this point I’m convinced this is Bob Whitfield every time Sheree let’s him come on #RHOA: pic.twitter.com/uvTezs8IDw — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) August 21, 2023

Shereé was then seen asking her ex to introduce her to Candice and that’s when the truth was revealed; Candice is Bob’s biological daughter from another relationship.

“Daughter!” said Bob while introducing her to Shereé. “You didn’t tell this story…” said his ex-wife about Candice who’s apparently the younger daughter to Bob’s daughter Lanise.

Bob Whitfield bringing a surprise ADULT baby to his first GRANDBABY'S Sip and See is INSANE. I'm screaming. 😂😩😭 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/CmxoGk8pcA — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) August 21, 2023

Shereé quipped to the cameras that the news was 26 years late and she had no idea that Candice existed.

Bob not telling Sheree about Candice was a definite choice. I hope Sheree spilled the details at the reunion #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Ma9e40bdvM — Queen of Sting 🐝 (@DaQueenJBee) August 21, 2023

The young lady noted however that she’s been at family events with her siblings, Shereé’s children Kairo and Kayleigh. That was another surprise for the She By Shereé creator.

As for the other ladies of #RHOA they were floored to learn that Bob had a child and they asked him about it directly.

“Bob, I’ve been knowing you forever, I didn’t know you had another daughter,” said Kandi.

Bob then explained that his child is three years younger than his oldest and Kenya jumped in to question why Shereé was left in the dark.

“We were on a need-to-know basis back then,” said Bob.

Bob went on to joke (we think???) that he also had a secret set of twins.

"We were on a need-to-know basis." – Bob on his surprising Shereé with a secret daughter 😳 Was anyone else gagged by how this scene played out?! I know I & the gyrls were!! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/lRESi8iBRU — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) August 21, 2023

