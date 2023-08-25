#LHHATL’s Erica Mena is getting dragged for baby daddy backsliding with Safaree and allegedly lying about him not paying child support. The model claims freaky favors like golden showers don’t count and that it’s time to get revenge.
Safaree says don’t let the “deadbeat” bashing drama fool you because he’s still hooking up with Erica post-divorce, but she claims these few freaky favors don’t count.
No wonder the drama never ends between these embattled exes. When they’re not blowing up on social media, they’re still getting down and dirty behind closed doors. On the newest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Safaree revealed that he’s still smashing (and eating) Ms. Mena’s copious cakes.
Safaree Spills The Tea About Still Hooking Up With Erica Mena After Divorce
The Jamaican bad boy caught up with his friend Spice, and lunchtime quickly turned to tea time. The dancehall star got more than she bargained for when she asked how things were going with his ex-wife Erica.
Detective Spice is on the case in an all-new #LHHATL tonight… 🕵🏾 #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/IPzcwgsw54
— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 22, 2023
“Right now, she’s pretty much using the kids as a weapon. She’s using them as like bait,” he complained about co-parenting. “Another thing people don’t know is that we’re still sleeping together. We’re still having sex.”
Spice was completely shocked. Safaree told her they rekindled things at the beginning of 2023 and continued until “about a month ago.” He explained that they stopped when Erica went on a Mexico baecation with another man while he was at home with the kids.
Safaree tryna make it seem like Erica abandoned the kids to run to Mexico with some man. Like sir you’re their father she can leave them with you any time she feels! #LHHATL
— Bʜᴇʟs. (@Chelseaaaah_) August 23, 2023
This doesn’t sound much different than the behavior Erica complained about while married and pregnant with his baby. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, “it stung” for Safaree. “Right now, there’s not a chance in hell” that he and Erica will get back together.
What About Safaree, Amara La Negra, And The “Deadbeat Clown” Allegations?
Safaree’s shocking news comes right after hard launching their relationship with Rolexes for Amara’s twin daughters’s first birthday. When asked if things were official, he said they’re “building and enjoying each other’s company.”
Wait.
WAIT!
Amara La Negra is dating Safaree?!!
Did she not…see how he was acting while with Erica Mena?
And look, Erica is no angel, but Safaree's actions during their marriage should be nothing but red flags to any woman wanting to get with him, jfc#LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/m9q9iCqonQ
— Heaux Ch(un L)i Minh (@FoxyJazzabelle) August 24, 2023
Although two Rolexes sound serious, Safaree explained it was just a kind gesture. He didn’t answer details about how much Amara and Erica overlap. Instead, he declared that it was none of his new boo’s business.
“I don’t need to tell Amara anything. Yeah, we’re together. But I’m not tied to anything. We’re rocking. We’re seeing what happens. And that’s it,” he explained in a confessional.
Detective Spice also grilled Safaree about the perception that he’s spoiling Amara’s babies while not taking care of his own. He claimed that it was all lies Erica used to drum up sympathy and attention in the media. Spice pressed for proof, and Safaree pulled up receipts from child support payments on his phone.
Safaree came thru with the receipts chileeeee! 😳 Do you believe him? 👇🏾 #LHHATL #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/fhZ8uZmg0b
— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 23, 2023
Spice reviewed the evidence with her own eyes. She spent months defending Erica and cursing her friend for letting her struggle as a single mother, only to find out Safaree isn’t a deadbeat after all.
“I’m seeing all the months. The receipts are there. He’s definitely paying child support,” Spice confirmed after checking his records.
He also revealed text messages of Erica allegedly stopping him from seeing his kids when he plans to visit.
The mess is even messier!
Check out Erica Mena’s when confronted and internet backlash about allegedly lying and sliding on Safaree after the flip!
Erica Mena Denies More Than Golden Showers With Safaree, Says It’s Time To Start “Traumatizing Men Back”
At Spice’s gala to receive the keys to the Region, Erica Mena caught up with Shekinah Anderson, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. When Shekinah mentioned he was M.I.A. at the event to support Spice, Erica immediately put him on blast for ghosting his kids’ weekly pickups. Shekinah brought up the receipts he showed Spice about paying child support. Erica quickly pulled up her own records that he “just started paying” and “chooses to pay whenever the f*ck he feels like it.”
“November 10, I got child support for October. November child support, I got it in January. Child support for December, I got it in March. This n*gga doesn’t pay like he says he’s paying,” she explained.
Erica also denied a getaway with another man, saying it was really a group trip. She said they stopped speaking because Safaree tried to get with her close friend Sierra Gates. When Erica confronted him about it, she claimed he blocked her and hasn’t seen the kids since. What’s really the truth?
"Y'all got fluids and all type of s*** just flowing!" 🚿💦🌊 When it rains… it POURS! 😩 #LHHATL #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/YOr1Wj9yaG
— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 23, 2023
Rasheeda wasn’t trying to hear it and called her out that they “just smashed like a month ago.” According to the mother of two, something was spilled, but it wasn’t tea.
“Me p*ssing on him and him eating my a** is not having sex. These are the things he asked me to do,” she clarified.
Erica also pulled up texts from Safaree begging to get her back.
“Every time I move on, or he knows I’m doing something great, he f*cks with me! He’s trying to start beef between me and Spice. Then, he tryna f*ck Sierra? One of my closest friends?” Erica continued.
Don't mess with Mena when that vein is veining! 🥴💥 Do you believe her or Safaree? 👇🏾 #LHHATL #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/DbVBWWGCSS
— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 23, 2023
Despite the formal gown, the old Erica jumped out, and so did that vein in her forehead.
“When these cameras go off, my daughter is asking for her father! None of y’all understand that,” she yelled.
“I am trying my best to be as cordial as possible, but I’m still Erica Mena! If you hurt me, I’m going to hurt you back!”
The reality TV baddie echoed the same sentiments on her Instagram Stories with a Future meme: “Think I’m gonna start traumatizing men back,” it said. She added the caption, “I’ll probably shake off these Lady Future thoughts by the time I land.” Scary words from the hot-headed Scorpio.
After Erica had so much to say about Safaree online, social media dragged her right back for spinning the truth and spinning the block. Check out some of the reactions below.
Wait didn’t Erica tell Sierra and Bambi that she smashed Safaree but now she is telling Kirk, Rasheeda and Shekinah that she never slept with Safaree and she pee’d on him #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/KApOdBahQQ
— Kemmy O (@Kemy_87) August 23, 2023
One: I believe Safaree, he still sleeps with her.
Two: I only feel bad that he not taking care of his kids
Three: we told Erica not to take safaree seriously, she wouldn’t be in this situation and putting kids through it
Four: a nigga gonna keep dogging you cause you allow it! https://t.co/oim0aJMWvi
— TJ!!! (@Itsjustteajay26) August 23, 2023
Safaree has absolutely ruined this woman and to think she was flexing him to shit on Nicki Skskks https://t.co/D7W4wr6Sv6
— negro targaryen (@bribrigeta) August 23, 2023
From Kirk saying…it was late but he paid. To Erica saying she peed on Safaree at his request. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/6TMCEZHcqM
— Jilacey (@jilacey) August 23, 2023
These storylines are not convincing nor is the editing cohesive on #LHHATL, but one thing I don’t believe is that #Safaree called #Sierra to confess that he wanted her nagging Drawls 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dNFgqaVpIq
— SkoolBoi (His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) August 16, 2023
Safaree is driving this woman crazy, she’s even ageing prematurely. Literally one person can change the quality of your whole life. She needs to leave this franchise, go no contact and he can see the kids through a court order or they work out an agreement https://t.co/i0x8ALcCmL
— Stef (@FLOTUK) August 23, 2023
I don’t doubt that Safaree doesn’t get them kids like he’s suppose to. What I don’t understand is why in the fck was Erica still sleeping with him! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/NoTJYno2v9
— kisakane (@kisakane00) August 23, 2023
Spice was not in the least bit messy here. She and Safaree are friends and were friends before Erica. She’s listening and asking the right questions. Notice she hasn’t even bashed Erica here. Erica would’ve done the opposite. #LHHATL https://t.co/Cq7XWlZMMa
— Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) August 23, 2023
I know Erica is panini pressed that she thought she was a preference and Safaree going back to Africa. #lhhatl pic.twitter.com/GLnSDNnX7Z
— in charge of the gworls 🌿 (@calafiawest) August 23, 2023
Erica Mena gotta go somewhere with this Safaree shit. She done said all that shit about what he don’t do for their kids, him cheating, barely being home etc but she had that mf in her bed a couple months ago. Girl. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/cnAQ3Ef2bA
— Sailor Goon (@TooXquisite) August 16, 2023
Safaree claims him and Erica are still having sex after alllll that mess online #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/ev1JOS22P8
— Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) August 23, 2023
Every time I see Safaree on tv I see why Nicki left his ass #LHHATL
— IssaChicbella (@imchicbella) August 23, 2023
Erica Mena gotta go somewhere with this Safaree shit. She done said all that shit about what he don’t do for their kids, him cheating, barely being home etc but she had that mf in her bed a couple months ago. Girl. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/cnAQ3Ef2bA
— Sailor Goon (@TooXquisite) August 16, 2023
I’m sorry, Safaree did WHAT when Erica was on her WHAT?! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/S6e2nBhRBa
— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) August 16, 2023
Meanwhile Safaree is on the Atlanta show saying he has sex with Erica every time he goes over there. And that Amara doesn’t need to know all that https://t.co/gIasKVCBiK pic.twitter.com/fTHng64S0c
— Lauren Locust Grove (@rarebre3d) August 23, 2023
How is Safaree a deadbeat if he always with his kids?
Do y’all even know what a real deadbeat is? I can’t take Erica serious 🫤 pic.twitter.com/TrTiEe9Imu
— The Lioness of Marketing 🇭🇹 (@martinefpierre) August 23, 2023
So you mean to tell me Erica went through all that emotional turmoil, Safaree was affecting her mental and physical, having break downs on national tv cause of this nigga. And then she still keeps having sex with him ??*STARES BLANKLY* yeah ion wanna hear no more crocodile tears
— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) August 23, 2023
Safaree let Erica mena pee on him. He should sit this one out. https://t.co/vaOIScvG63
— 🐻a sad ja morantsexual 🐻 (@drfeggit) August 24, 2023
I honestly could care less about how Safaree treats Erica. She assaulted Cyn, then then sat on that stage and told that lady with fertility issues that “She couldn’t have a baby to save her life” and laughed.Karma wasn’t working fast enough so Safaree showed up !#LHHATL #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/TEDcHiLPel
— “I too was pegged by Jada” (@JustTekorah) August 23, 2023
Erica wants the world to hate Safaree while she was still having sex with him. That man wasn’t paying child support, yet she was still p*ssing on his face? Everybody can’t be dumb #LHHATL https://t.co/mt3xACUjOs
— Mr. Muscles (@TheOnlySxSation) August 24, 2023
Riddle me this: Erica, if Safaree was not paying child support or helping with the kids, then why are you allowing him anywhere near your bed? Especially since you two are DIVORCE 😐🥴 #LHHATL
— Naija Luv (@luv_naija) August 23, 2023
To clear the air this was after Spice found out Erica was calling her “black bitches” because Safaree cried when everyone thought Spice died two Erica just said last episode her son didn’t move to Atlanta because he didn’t like Safaree but married him anyway https://t.co/8At0esouAN
— Ki Dolla💲 (@iam_kinicole) August 24, 2023
Erica gonna pop a vein talking about Safaree. He ain’t shit but I do think she’s using this story for sympathy #LHHATL
— Juan Dixon’s Hotel Receipt (@montana0816) August 23, 2023
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
-
Halle Berry Agrees To Pay $8,000 A MONTH In Child Support To Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez, Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whoa, Dude: Twitter Has Thoughts About Kel Mitchell’s Makeup In ’Good Burger 2’ Teaser Trailer
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.