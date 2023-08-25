#LHHATL’s Erica Mena is getting dragged for baby daddy backsliding with Safaree and allegedly lying about him not paying child support. The model claims freaky favors like golden showers don’t count and that it’s time to get revenge.

Safaree says don’t let the “deadbeat” bashing drama fool you because he’s still hooking up with Erica post-divorce, but she claims these few freaky favors don’t count.

No wonder the drama never ends between these embattled exes. When they’re not blowing up on social media, they’re still getting down and dirty behind closed doors. On the newest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Safaree revealed that he’s still smashing (and eating) Ms. Mena’s copious cakes.

Safaree Spills The Tea About Still Hooking Up With Erica Mena After Divorce

The Jamaican bad boy caught up with his friend Spice, and lunchtime quickly turned to tea time. The dancehall star got more than she bargained for when she asked how things were going with his ex-wife Erica.

Detective Spice is on the case in an all-new #LHHATL tonight… 🕵🏾 #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/IPzcwgsw54 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 22, 2023

“Right now, she’s pretty much using the kids as a weapon. She’s using them as like bait,” he complained about co-parenting. “Another thing people don’t know is that we’re still sleeping together. We’re still having sex.”

Spice was completely shocked. Safaree told her they rekindled things at the beginning of 2023 and continued until “about a month ago.” He explained that they stopped when Erica went on a Mexico baecation with another man while he was at home with the kids.

Safaree tryna make it seem like Erica abandoned the kids to run to Mexico with some man. Like sir you’re their father she can leave them with you any time she feels! #LHHATL — Bʜᴇʟs. (@Chelseaaaah_) August 23, 2023

This doesn’t sound much different than the behavior Erica complained about while married and pregnant with his baby. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, “it stung” for Safaree. “Right now, there’s not a chance in hell” that he and Erica will get back together.

What About Safaree, Amara La Negra, And The “Deadbeat Clown” Allegations?

Safaree’s shocking news comes right after hard launching their relationship with Rolexes for Amara’s twin daughters’s first birthday. When asked if things were official, he said they’re “building and enjoying each other’s company.”

Wait. WAIT! Amara La Negra is dating Safaree?!! Did she not…see how he was acting while with Erica Mena? And look, Erica is no angel, but Safaree's actions during their marriage should be nothing but red flags to any woman wanting to get with him, jfc#LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/m9q9iCqonQ — Heaux Ch(un L)i Minh (@FoxyJazzabelle) August 24, 2023

Although two Rolexes sound serious, Safaree explained it was just a kind gesture. He didn’t answer details about how much Amara and Erica overlap. Instead, he declared that it was none of his new boo’s business.

“I don’t need to tell Amara anything. Yeah, we’re together. But I’m not tied to anything. We’re rocking. We’re seeing what happens. And that’s it,” he explained in a confessional.

Detective Spice also grilled Safaree about the perception that he’s spoiling Amara’s babies while not taking care of his own. He claimed that it was all lies Erica used to drum up sympathy and attention in the media. Spice pressed for proof, and Safaree pulled up receipts from child support payments on his phone.

Safaree came thru with the receipts chileeeee! 😳 Do you believe him? 👇🏾 #LHHATL #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/fhZ8uZmg0b — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 23, 2023

Spice reviewed the evidence with her own eyes. She spent months defending Erica and cursing her friend for letting her struggle as a single mother, only to find out Safaree isn’t a deadbeat after all.

“I’m seeing all the months. The receipts are there. He’s definitely paying child support,” Spice confirmed after checking his records.

He also revealed text messages of Erica allegedly stopping him from seeing his kids when he plans to visit.

The mess is even messier!

Check out Erica Mena’s when confronted and internet backlash about allegedly lying and sliding on Safaree after the flip!