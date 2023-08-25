Bossip Video
#LHHATL’s Erica Mena is getting dragged for baby daddy backsliding with Safaree and allegedly lying about him not paying child support. The model claims freaky favors like golden showers don’t count and that it’s time to get revenge.

Safaree says don’t let the “deadbeat” bashing drama fool you because he’s still hooking up with Erica post-divorce, but she claims these few freaky favors don’t count.

No wonder the drama never ends between these embattled exes. When they’re not blowing up on social media, they’re still getting down and dirty behind closed doors. On the newest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Safaree revealed that he’s still smashing (and eating) Ms. Mena’s copious cakes.

Safaree Spills The Tea About Still Hooking Up With Erica Mena After Divorce

The Jamaican bad boy caught up with his friend Spice, and lunchtime quickly turned to tea time. The dancehall star got more than she bargained for when she asked how things were going with his ex-wife Erica.

“Right now, she’s pretty much using the kids as a weapon. She’s using them as like bait,” he complained about co-parenting. “Another thing people don’t know is that we’re still sleeping together. We’re still having sex.”

Spice was completely shocked. Safaree told her they rekindled things at the beginning of 2023 and continued until “about a month ago.” He explained that they stopped when Erica went on a Mexico baecation with another man while he was at home with the kids.

This doesn’t sound much different than the behavior Erica complained about while married and pregnant with his baby. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, “it stung” for Safaree. “Right now, there’s not a chance in hell” that he and Erica will get back together.

What About Safaree, Amara La Negra, And The “Deadbeat Clown” Allegations?

Safaree’s shocking news comes right after hard launching their relationship with Rolexes for Amara’s twin daughters’s first birthday. When asked if things were official, he said they’re “building and enjoying each other’s company.”

Although two Rolexes sound serious, Safaree explained it was just a kind gesture. He didn’t answer details about how much Amara and Erica overlap. Instead, he declared that it was none of his new boo’s business.

“I don’t need to tell Amara anything. Yeah, we’re together. But I’m not tied to anything. We’re rocking. We’re seeing what happens. And that’s it,” he explained in a confessional.

Detective Spice also grilled Safaree about the perception that he’s spoiling Amara’s babies while not taking care of his own. He claimed that it was all lies Erica used to drum up sympathy and attention in the media. Spice pressed for proof, and Safaree pulled up receipts from child support payments on his phone.

Spice reviewed the evidence with her own eyes. She spent months defending Erica and cursing her friend for letting her struggle as a single mother, only to find out Safaree isn’t a deadbeat after all.

“I’m seeing all the months. The receipts are there. He’s definitely paying child support,” Spice confirmed after checking his records.

He also revealed text messages of Erica allegedly stopping him from seeing his kids when he plans to visit.

The mess is even messier!

Check out Erica Mena’s when confronted and internet backlash about allegedly lying and sliding on Safaree after the flip!

Erica Mena Denies More Than Golden Showers With Safaree, Says It’s Time To Start “Traumatizing Men Back”

At Spice’s gala to receive the keys to the Region, Erica Mena caught up with Shekinah Anderson, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. When Shekinah mentioned he was M.I.A. at the event to support Spice, Erica immediately put him on blast for ghosting his kids’ weekly pickups. Shekinah brought up the receipts he showed Spice about paying child support. Erica quickly pulled up her own records that he “just started paying” and “chooses to pay whenever the f*ck he feels like it.”

“November 10, I got child support for October. November child support, I got it in January. Child support for December, I got it in March. This n*gga doesn’t pay like he says he’s paying,” she explained.

Erica also denied a getaway with another man, saying it was really a group trip. She said they stopped speaking because Safaree tried to get with her close friend Sierra Gates. When Erica confronted him about it, she claimed he blocked her and hasn’t seen the kids since. What’s really the truth?

Rasheeda wasn’t trying to hear it and called her out that they “just smashed like a month ago.” According to the mother of two, something was spilled, but it wasn’t tea.

“Me p*ssing on him and him eating my a** is not having sex. These are the things he asked me to do,” she clarified.

Erica also pulled up texts from Safaree begging to get her back.

“Every time I move on, or he knows I’m doing something great, he f*cks with me! He’s trying to start beef between me and Spice. Then, he tryna f*ck Sierra? One of my closest friends?” Erica continued.

Despite the formal gown, the old Erica jumped out, and so did that vein in her forehead.

“When these cameras go off, my daughter is asking for her father! None of y’all understand that,” she yelled.

“I am trying my best to be as cordial as possible, but I’m still Erica Mena! If you hurt me, I’m going to hurt you back!”

The reality TV baddie echoed the same sentiments on her Instagram Stories with a Future meme: “Think I’m gonna start traumatizing men back,” it said. She added the caption, “I’ll probably shake off these Lady Future thoughts by the time I land.” Scary words from the hot-headed Scorpio.

After Erica had so much to say about Safaree online, social media dragged her right back for spinning the truth and spinning the block. Check out some of the reactions below.

