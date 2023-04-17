Erica Mena put Safaree on blast for not only giving Amara La Negra’s twins Rolexes while allegedly being a “deadbeat clown” to their children.

Yikes! The divorce may be over, but the drama between Erica and Safaree is still going strong. Before we could process the soft launch of Safaree and Amara La Negra’s new relationship, Erica was already back to dragging him online. The actress called him out for spoiling another woman’s kids with luxury gifts while she claims their own children only got dollar store decorations.

Safaree Played Prince Charming At The Fairytale Birthday Party For Amara’s Twin Daughters

Once upon a time, Amara planned an over-the-top party fit for her royal little princesses, Sumajestad Royalty, and Sualteza Empress, and apparently, her new man was by her side. Safaree was either back to his love-bombing ways that wore down Erica Mena’s resistance or showing out for LHH Miami’s cameras and castmates. Either way, the rapper went above and beyond to be prince charming.

Bobby Lytes recorded the moment Safaree surprised Amara with Rolex watches for the twins’ birthday. They only turned 1-year-old, so he could have waited until they can tell time or, at least, count, but nevertheless Safaree proudly presented the babies with the pricey gifts.

The rumored couple still hasn’t publicly made it official aside from a kiss on the dance floor but during the party, Safaree gave a speech showing his appreciation for Amara.

“I’m doing this because I’m new to Miami and you know ever since I’ve been here, Amara has been a great everything; friend, tour guide, helping me with my Spanish. She’s just been a great business partner,” he announced.

Although it looked like a happy ending, Safaree’s ex Erica Mena alleged that the stepdaddy cosplay wouldn’t last past the stroke of midnight.

See why Erica called Safaree a “deadbeat clown” after the flip.