OnlyFans continues to dominate the creator space with a reported $5.6 Billion in user spending in 2022, 16% up from the previous year.

Without a doubt the most polarizing content website on the internet is OnlyFans. The website has restructured how the oldest profession in America is consumed, sold, and marketed itself. This week the site’s parent company Fenix International announced the website received over $5.6B from consumers for 2022. In 2021 the site reported revenues of around $4.5 billion. Their fiscal year ends in November so these numbers do not account for the holiday season which is when consumers spend the most. According to The Information, creators on the website kept roughly 80% of their earnings for their adult content.

Additionally, the stunning 2022 revenue shows an uptick in OnlyFans business to the tune of a 16% growth compared to 2021.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 business exploded and since then it has been a rocket that hasn’t slowed down. Furthermore, the growth also increases payouts for the owner Leonid Radvinsky who paid himself $338 million after the 2022 performance. Reportedly that is a 19% increase from $284 million he made in 2021. While other content-focused businesses are struggling to keep creators and pay them fairly, OnlyFans reported a 47% increase in creators bringing the total number to around 3.2 million creators.