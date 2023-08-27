Bossip Video

Gracing the cover of Vogue México for their September issue is Afro-Latina beauty Cardi B.

Vogue México took to Instagram to reveal the cover feature and wrote, “You know her name, now it’s time for you to know the story behind the singer willing to carry on with tradition as she writes her legend.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper sat down with Vogue México to talk about her Caribbean roots, the complexities of being a woman in the rap industry, gaining recognition in the fashion industry, and more.

“There are a lot of female rappers out there who aren’t as judged as they judge me.” I have no room for failure, I can’t lose. I think there has been a revolution in social media. People today have become more sensitive, but also more brutal. When I started using the internet, I didn’t get so much into the lives of artists, I didn’t want to cancel them, much less hate them or ruin their lives.”

Cardi also revealed that the hate inspired her and her husband, Offset, to release their new single, “Jealousy.”

“My husband and I wanted to make a song like this after the haters didn’t stop talking about us. There are many people who always tell us things, that they are attacking us all the time, and we wanted to take all that weight off our shoulders. We were very tired of responding to people on the internet and we decided to better put it in music.”

The Bronx beauty also detailed her solo endeavors and promised fans she wouldn’t release any more collaborations. She said, “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to release my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now.”

Cardi understands fans are anticipating new music from her, adding that people always tell her to put the record out now.

She added, “They did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do as much as I can: Fashion, branding… I want to do it all, honey.”

The New York native has Dominican roots and mentioned that growing up in a Caribbean household helped refine her musical ear. Now, she chooses to embrace classic influences in her music.

“Mexican music has been an important part of my life. I love Ana Gabriel, Luis Miguel, Rocío Durcal, who isn’t Mexican but is practically an icon of Mexican music. These are artists I love and adore,” the mom of two said. “There were many Mexican telenovelas I watched when I was young, and I learned love lessons from them,” she says.

“Mexican music and television have truly influenced me and many people throughout life. I like Peso Pluma, but if I were to make a song like that, it would be one by Ana Gabriel, of course. In fact, when this cover comes out, I’m going to do a live video and sing an Ana Gabriel song. I promise.”





Have you checked out the September issue of Vogue México? Are you feeling Cardi’s looks? Let us know below!