Bossip Video

A year after initially filing a lawsuit against Quality Control Music, Offset dropped it with prejudice.

Offset is in the middle of stepping into his own and becoming a mainstream solo artist, but his new beginnings have been hindered by a legal battle with Quality Control.

In 2022, the rapper, 31, sued his former label for allegedly not keeping up their end of the bargain for his release, but the label argued that he violated a confidentiality agreement.

Just two months later, his Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.

Since then, both Offset and Migos’ other member, Quavo, have continued to pursue solo careers but came together for a tribute to their late bandmate at the BET Awards.

Now, Offset may be able to move on from Quality Control completely.

TMZ reports that Offset has made amends with his former and the rapper decided to dismiss his lawsuit with prejudice. This likely means that he is not restricted in releasing music or rolling out his new album.

Most recently, he released his latest single “Jealousy” featuring his wifey Cardi B. It’s safe to say the budget is open for Offset, and we’re interested to see what he does next when he releases his solo project in the coming weeks.