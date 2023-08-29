Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Hottest Business Baddies In The Game, Vol. 4

Bad & Bossy: A Gallery Of Business Baddies Serving Looks While Securing The Bag, Vol. 4

Published on August 29, 2023
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 16

Bad & Bossy

Business Baddies Vol. 4
Source: IG: @kaistudio7

In honor of Black Business Month, we’re celebrating another dynamic collection of bag-securing business baddies who turn heads while thriving as successful entrepreneurs.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 17% of Black women are in the process of starting or running new businesses compared to only 10% of white women and 15% of white men.

In 2019, 35% of all Black-owned businesses were owned by women, according to a Wells Fargo report.

At this rate, Black women are starting (and self-funding) businesses faster than anyone else while receiving less than 1% of venture capital funding.

With Black women at the forefront of yet another movement, it’s no surprise that they dominate every form of media including TV where interior design maven Kai Williamson shines on HGTV’s Luxe For Less.

As Principal of Studio 7 Design Group, she’s worked with The Gathering Spot, Sovereign Brands, Blk Swan, and Kevin Hart’s burgeoning Hart House franchise in Los Angeles.

According to its site, “Hart House is committed to the future of food and our overall well-being. We’re on a mission that’s simple: to make the food you know and love – better for you, your wallet, and the planet.”

The buzzy franchise opened its fourth location in University Park South with a sprawling outdoor seating area with 40 patio seats.

Being the first location on a college campus, the space provides the USC and South Central LA community with access to craveable plant-based food and a fire pit for cold nights.

Founded by Hart and lead by CEO Andy Hooper, Hart House opened its first location in Westchester on August 25th, 2022 with its mission to be “plant-based for the people.”

And with that said, enjoy another impressive collection of business baddies to follow, support, and celebrate on the flip.

Chioma Ikokwu, CEO of Good Hair Ltd

Maniya Aje, Pure Essence Fashion

Ronne Brown, Founder of HERlistic/Girl CEO

Tiffany LaToi, CEO of Certify My Biz consulting agency

https://instagram.com/p/CcZTlZ9u8kZ/?img_index=1

Tah-leah Ray, CEO of Allure Faces Beauty Bar

Benaisha Poole-Watson, Founder/CEO of Prime One Home Loans

Jenille Taylor, Entrepreneur

Shonda Martin, Owner of Road To 750

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics

Paris, Owner of Foreign Xchange Extensions

https://instagram.com/p/CN-pGxsg8HL

India Nicole, Entrepreneur

https://instagram.com/p/CrREEKyOyWC

Monica Molden, LoveMonicaBeauty

https://instagram.com/p/Cq6NXPUpijd

Dr. Rashae Barnes, CEO of Evals Equity

Kai Williamson, Interior Designer/Principal of Studio 7 Design Group/Luxe For Less on HGTV

Bay area sisters Jouslyn Kirtdoll and Gionna McNeally, Creators of Le’Elegance–luxury beauty brand that exudes elegance through a variety of eco-friendly products.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12345678910111213141516

Related Tags

Black Business Month black businesswomen black woman entrepreneurs black women starting businesses business baddies business baddies series Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024

Jordyn Woods Chose Italian Silk Made To Complement Melanin Skin As She Walked Down The Aisle

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Closeup shot of african american lady taking white round pill, suffering from acute headache or migraine, crop

The GLP-1 Game Just Changed — Forget The Shot: What You Need To Know About The Wegovy And Foundayo Weight-Loss Pills

MadameNoire
Two men, one wearing a black leather jacket and the other wearing sunglasses, standing in front of Sirius XM and FIFA World Cup branding.

Tony Yayo Details Travis Scott's Dust Up With G-Unit, Says "He Had An Ego"

Hip-Hop Wired
A close-up of a lion's face against a golden, hazy background with text that reads "A REAL KING WILL RISE" and the movie title "LION".

National Geographic's 'Lion' Exclusive Clip: Kio Meets His Massive, Majestic Family

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 5, 2025
9 Items
Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments
A woman wearing an elaborate, feathered costume stands in a tropical setting with lush greenery.
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Hot Gals Who Set Di Road ABLAZE At Crop Over 2026

Comments
A smiling man wearing a red graduation gown and mortarboard hat, holding a diploma, standing in front of a wooden paneled wall.
2 Items
Bolitics  |  Lauryn Bass

Jason Arday: Cambridge Professor Dead At 41 Amid Plagiarism Allegations From ‘Race Realist’ Academic Accused Of Endorsing Eugenicist Logic

Comments
Two headshot portraits: a smiling older man with gray hair wearing a white jacket, and a woman with long curly hair wearing a purple strapless dress and gold jewelry.
Reality TV  |  Kerbi Lynn

Kenya’s Comeback? Andy Cohen Confirms Conversing With #TeamTwirl Architect After Her #RHOA Exit—‘I Miss Her’

Comments
Claressa Shields v Kaye Scott
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

The GWOAT Reigns: Claressa Shields Beats Kaye Scott To Reclaim World Titles, Forces Aussie To Throw In The TKO Towel

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close