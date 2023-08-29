Bad & Bossy: A Gallery Of Business Baddies Serving Looks While Securing The Bag, Vol. 4

Bad & Bossy

In honor of Black Business Month, we’re celebrating another dynamic collection of bag-securing business baddies who turn heads while thriving as successful entrepreneurs.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 17% of Black women are in the process of starting or running new businesses compared to only 10% of white women and 15% of white men.

In 2019, 35% of all Black-owned businesses were owned by women, according to a Wells Fargo report.

At this rate, Black women are starting (and self-funding) businesses faster than anyone else while receiving less than 1% of venture capital funding.

With Black women at the forefront of yet another movement, it’s no surprise that they dominate every form of media including TV where interior design maven Kai Williamson shines on HGTV’s Luxe For Less.

As Principal of Studio 7 Design Group, she’s worked with The Gathering Spot, Sovereign Brands, Blk Swan, and Kevin Hart’s burgeoning Hart House franchise in Los Angeles.

According to its site, “Hart House is committed to the future of food and our overall well-being. We’re on a mission that’s simple: to make the food you know and love – better for you, your wallet, and the planet.”

The buzzy franchise opened its fourth location in University Park South with a sprawling outdoor seating area with 40 patio seats.

Being the first location on a college campus, the space provides the USC and South Central LA community with access to craveable plant-based food and a fire pit for cold nights.

Founded by Hart and lead by CEO Andy Hooper, Hart House opened its first location in Westchester on August 25th, 2022 with its mission to be “plant-based for the people.”

And with that said, enjoy another impressive collection of business baddies to follow, support, and celebrate on the flip.