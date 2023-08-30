Bossip Video

Travis Scott will return to touring but his hometown of Houston is noticeably missing from the schedule.

With the release of his Utopia album out of the way, Travis Scott is ready to head back on the road. On Tuesday, he announced the Utopia Circus Maximus tour complete with tour art by the legendary artist George Condo.

The tour will kick off on October 11 in North Carolina and wrap up right before the new year in Toronto.

Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Nov. 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Dec. 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 6 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Dec. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Dec. 21 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Dec. 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

After the tour dates were announced,  fans noticed the absence of Travis’ hometown of Houston and immediately questioned why.

This tour marks the first non-festival headlining show done by Scott in the U.S. since his Astroworld festival in Houston left 10 dead after a crowd surge. Billboard reports that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently released a statement confirming that the rapper would return to the city, and Houston Police Department Union president Douglas Griffith said that Oct. 19 and Nov. 20 “were the dates in which were proposed for the return.”

The fallout from the deadly festival could be a reason for the missing tour stop or Travis could have something special planned for his hometown. Either way, a performance in Houston won’t come without pushback.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Thursday via travisscott.com at 10 a.m. local time.

