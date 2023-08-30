Bossip Video

Travis Scott will return to touring but his hometown of Houston is noticeably missing from the schedule.

With the release of his Utopia album out of the way, Travis Scott is ready to head back on the road. On Tuesday, he announced the Utopia Circus Maximus tour complete with tour art by the legendary artist George Condo.

The tour will kick off on October 11 in North Carolina and wrap up right before the new year in Toronto.

Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center Oct. 13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena Oct. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center Oct. 20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center Oct. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Oct. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena Oct. 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena Nov. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena Nov. 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center Nov. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center Nov. 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena Nov. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center Dec. 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena Dec. 6 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena Dec. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center Dec. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena Dec 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center Dec. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center Dec. 21 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden Dec. 23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden Dec. 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center Dec. 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

After the tour dates were announced, fans noticed the absence of Travis’ hometown of Houston and immediately questioned why.

This tour marks the first non-festival headlining show done by Scott in the U.S. since his Astroworld festival in Houston left 10 dead after a crowd surge. Billboard reports that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently released a statement confirming that the rapper would return to the city, and Houston Police Department Union president Douglas Griffith said that Oct. 19 and Nov. 20 “were the dates in which were proposed for the return.”

The fallout from the deadly festival could be a reason for the missing tour stop or Travis could have something special planned for his hometown. Either way, a performance in Houston won’t come without pushback.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Thursday via travisscott.com at 10 a.m. local time.