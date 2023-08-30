Travis Scott will return to touring but his hometown of Houston is noticeably missing from the schedule.
With the release of his Utopia album out of the way, Travis Scott is ready to head back on the road. On Tuesday, he announced the Utopia Circus Maximus tour complete with tour art by the legendary artist George Condo.
The tour will kick off on October 11 in North Carolina and wrap up right before the new year in Toronto.
Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Oct. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Nov. 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Dec. 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Dec. 6 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Dec. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Dec. 21 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Dec. 23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Dec. 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
After the tour dates were announced, fans noticed the absence of Travis’ hometown of Houston and immediately questioned why.
This tour marks the first non-festival headlining show done by Scott in the U.S. since his Astroworld festival in Houston left 10 dead after a crowd surge. Billboard reports that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently released a statement confirming that the rapper would return to the city, and Houston Police Department Union president Douglas Griffith said that Oct. 19 and Nov. 20 “were the dates in which were proposed for the return.”
The fallout from the deadly festival could be a reason for the missing tour stop or Travis could have something special planned for his hometown. Either way, a performance in Houston won’t come without pushback.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Thursday via travisscott.com at 10 a.m. local time.
