Travis Scott released his Circus Maximus film on Apple Music hours after a performance that featured a surprise Kanye West appearance.

After the cancellation of his “Live At The Pyramids” show in Egypt, Travis Scott was finally able to pull off his first Utopia performance. After promising that the show would happen at a later date, Travis announced set his sights on Rome, Italy for his next performance.

After uncontrollable delays, Travis brought a live Utopia show to his fans, and in addition to playing his new records, he also brought out Kanye West.

Kanye blessed the crowd joining Travis for “Praise God” and performed his hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Kanye’s appearance marked his first live performance since he sparked a wave of controversy by making antisemitic remarks in October 2022.

Travis also made sure to give Ye credit for inspiring Utopia.

“It’s been only one human being on this motherf**king planet, that has ever walked side-by-side with me, through anything and every motherf**king thing,” Travis stated introducing Ye. “There is no Utopia without Kanye West,” Scott said. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye!”

Hours later, Travis released his film Circus Maximus on Apple Music which was initially released in select theaters hours before Utopia’s official release. The film gave an early and special listening experience to his most die-hard fans and now everyone can watch the film from the comfort of their homes.